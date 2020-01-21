The Senate approves the impeachment rules and rejects witnesses

advertisement

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate pounced on impeachment against President Donald Trump, in which Republicans abruptly gave up their plans to open the case within two days, and rejected Democrats’ call for more witnesses to uncover Trump’s “Trifecta” emphatically against criminal offenses.

A nearly 13-hour marathon session began on Tuesday with a setback for Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell and the president’s legal team, who uncovered a rift in the ranks of the GOP, and growing political unease over the historic impeachment process that is taking place in a vigilant audience played in an election year. But it ended around 2 a.m. and the Republicans largely agreed to the new procedural rules on their terms.

“It is time we invited this electricity trip to a landing,” said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, the president’s leading lawyer, and pounded the House Democrats who are following the case.

“It’s a farce,” he said of the impeachment process, “and it should end.”

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session with the House prosecutors on one side and Trump’s team on the other in the Senate fountain, while the senators sat silently at their desks and vowed to “impartial justice”. No cell phones or other electronics were allowed.

While the day stretched deep into the night, legal arguments gave more targeted political space. Minds flickered and the senators paced. The Democrats were perhaps the only chance to compel the senators to vote on hearing new statements.

After a particularly bitter exchange, Roberts intervened and took the rare step of admonishing both the Democratic House managers and the White House lawyer to remember where they are.

“I think it is at this point that I urge both the property managers and the president’s attorney to remember that they are turning to the world’s largest advisory body,” said normally reticent Roberts. He told them the Senate’s description came from a 1905 trial when a senator rejected the word “pettifogging” because members should “avoid speaking in a manner and using a language that is not conducive to bourgeois discourse.” . “

Repeatedly, the Republicans rejected democratic amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense and the Treasury.

With the same 53:47 party line, they dismissed first-row witnesses to Trump’s actions, including incumbent White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, the former national security advisor who criticized Ukrainian politics.

Only a single amendment to ensure later voting on additional witnesses has a single Republican, Senator Susan Collins from Maine, joined the Democrats. But 52-48 was also rejected. As the hours began, Senator Minority President Chuck Schumer wiped out an offer from McConnell to stack the votes faster.

“It is not our job to make it easy for you,” the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which heads the prosecution, told the Senate. “Our job is to make it difficult to deprive the American people of a fair trial.”

As the visitor gallery filled with guests, including actress and activist Alyssa Milano and Trump’s most passionate ally in the House of Representatives, the day quickly began with legal proceedings over whether the President’s actions against Ukraine justified a removal from the office.

McConnell had previously stunned the senators and delayed the start of the proceedings because he had decided to withdraw some of his proposed rules. The Republicans were allegedly concerned about the political appearance of the “Dark of Night” sessions.

Instead, opening disputes are unfolded for each side over three days, which increases the momentum of the Democrats for a moment as they try to break through the stalemate when new witnesses are called.

Cipollone led the charge, ridiculing that the House’s allegations against Trump were “ridiculous,” insisting that the president “did absolutely nothing wrong”.

The White House legal team did not deny Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor” to be investigated against Democrat Joe Biden, as the US withdrew much-needed military aid from the Allies when he resisted it enemy Russia faced Rand. But the lawyers insisted that the president didn’t do anything wrong. “Absolutely not,” said Cipollone.

Schiff, the California Democrat, opened the prosecutor’s office and said America’s founders included the impeachment drug in the Constitution, with “that kind of behavior – behavior that abuses the power of the office for a personal benefit that undermines our national security , and that invites foreign interference in the democratic process of an election. “

Schiff said: “It is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct that warrants impeachment.”

The other chief lawyer on Trump’s team, Jay Sekulow, replied: “I’ll give you a trifecta” and outlined complaints about the House Democrats’ impeachment process.

The impeachment process, which takes place in an election year, tests whether Trump’s crackdown on Ukraine justifies deportation while voters make their own judgment on his White House.

All four senators who are presidential candidates are excluded from the election campaign and sit as juries. “My focus will be on impeachment,” Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermont, told reporters.

The day started as a debate about rules, and it was only when the clerk started reading the dry language of the resolution that the handwritten changes became apparent.

McConnell made the adjustment after encountering opposition from the Republicans during a private lunch. The senators were concerned about the public’s response to opening the 24-hour dispute from both sides in just two days.

Senator Susan Collins from Maine and Senator Lisa Murkowksi from Alaska, along with a significant number of other Republicans, wanted to make changes, people who are familiar with the situation, said. Some senators argued that the two-day limit had helped the Democrats hold out the Republicans as a depressing testimony in the middle of the night.

Collins and Murkowski, who often band together to resist the leadership of the GOP, sat side by side in the Senate during the daily process.

The turn was a quick lesson when the White House’s wishes flowed into the reality of the Senate. The White House wanted a shorter session to both speed up the process and postpone much of the process until night, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

“READ THE TRANScripts!” The overseas president tweeted at a world leaders conference in Davos, Switzerland.

This is the minutes of his phone call asking the new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a “favor”. The Democrats cite this protocol as solid evidence against Trump, although he repeatedly calls it “perfect.”

A whistleblower’s complaint last month prompted Parliament to charge Trump for abuse of power for urging Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Biden and his son Hunter Biden because the White House had withheld military aid from Ukraine. Trump has also been charged with obstructing Congress in the home investigation.

New York Schumer said Republican senators “felt the heat” and it “shows that they can make other changes and that we can get documents and witnesses.”

Schumer offered the first of several changes to the rules – a subpoena to the White House for “all documents, communications, and other documents” related to the Ukraine matter.

It was rejected by the party like the others.

Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, who were not in the chamber, argued that Trump’s lawyer team, in the search for new evidence, submitted a half-hearted case that would be dismissed in any other court.

But California MP Zoe Lofgren, one of the property managers and the first woman to file an impeachment lawsuit against the president for law enforcement, said the house didn’t ask the Senate to do the job for her. “The house is asking the Senate to do its job, to conduct a trial,” she said. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence?”

The White House had instructed officials not to testify in the House investigation and refused to provide witnesses or documents, arguing that priority had been given to summonsing Congress.

The ambassadors and national security officers who appeared in front of the house often gave impressive testimonials, highlights that were shown on television screens during the Senate process.

At one point, the Democratic ship showed a video from Trump suggesting that more witnesses should testify.

One by one, the house managers made the case, drawing on their own life experiences.

Val Demings, D-Fla., A former chief of police, said she had never seen anyone “take such extreme steps to hide evidence.” MP Jason Crow, a former army ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, appeared to be capturing senators When he told them they were nearby, he knew the hour was late, but it was morning in the morning Ukraine, when soldiers woke up to fight Russia, depending on US aid.

For a long time, lawyers have insisted that the constitution’s authors institute impeachment as a remedy for “other crimes and offenses”, a particularly broad definition that does not only mean certain crimes.

Democrats refer in particular to a report by the General Accountability Office, which found that the White House violated federal law by choking Ukraine off money approved by Congress.

No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate. The Senate, with its Republican majority of 53-47, is not expected to get the two-thirds of the votes required to convict.

