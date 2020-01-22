The secrets behind the white / black smoke of the Vatican

advertisement

All Catholics are familiar with the ritual of white and black smoke that accompanies the election of a new pope. When white smoke comes from the roof of the Sistine Chapel in Rome, it means that a new pope has been chosen. If black smoke comes up, an agreement must still be reached. But not many people may know how this age-old ritual actually works. Here are some important facts that reveal the secrets behind the “conclave smoke”.

1. The color of the smoke is created thanks to a chemical process

Both white and black smoke are created by burning the election cards used by cardinals during the papal conclave. These envelopes are then mixed with different fabrics to obtain white or black colored smoke. Thanks to the combustion of specific materials, such as metallic zinc with elemental sulfur, a thick white gas can be generated, resulting in the famous ‘white smoke’. Burning carbon-heavy materials such as wood releases compounds that appear gray or black, resulting in the “black smoke.”

2. The smoke comes from two cast-iron heaters in the Sistine Chapel

We can all see the smoke emitted by the external chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel. But where does that smoke come from? The answer lies in two cast-iron heaters in the Sistine Chapel. The heaters are about 3.2 feet high and have two openings, one at the bottom to start it up and one at the top to feed the envelopes and other materials needed for combustion.

3. The current heater system was first used in 1939

The iron heater system was first used for the election of Pope Pius XII in 1939. It has been used seven times since: in 1958 (Pope John XXIII), 1963 (Pope Paul VI), 1978 (Pope John Paul I), 1978 (Pope John Paul II), 2005 (Pope Benedict XVI), 2013 (Pope Francis). Each of these dates is engraved in Roman numerals on the stove.

4. The heater system is 30 meters long

The stove system measures approximately 30 meters from bottom to top. The first part consists of a total of 32 tubes, while the last part, which reaches the roof, consists of a single 65 ft long tube of steel and copper.

5. Bells and smoke are the only permitted ways of communicating the pope’s election



Along with white smoke, the election of a new pope is communicated by the ringing of the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica. Any other form of communication about the outcome of the papal conclave, including text messages, is prohibited.

6. A seagull that flew on top of the chimney became a celebrity on social media

During the last papal conclave in 2013, a white seagull stepped on the outer part of the chimney immediately after black smoke was emitted, evoking a symbol of hope. Curious groups of spectators filmed the seagull and the video became viral on social media. The bird finally flew away after 30 minutes of fame.

