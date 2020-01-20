The Secret to Killing J. Lot's 10 Day Diet Challenge

advertisement

Us Weekly maintains affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the most googled diets of 2019? The J. Lo diet! It may not be an official name for a diet, but it has certainly had a huge impact on so many lives in the past year, including that of the talented star and her future husband!

Shop with us: 77.9% of users have lost weight with this program over 9 months

advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez Started her 10-day challenge last January and completely cut off sugar and carbohydrates for a week and a half. Did you miss your chance last year when they challenged everyone to do the same? No problem, because it’s a new year now and there is still time to update 2020, reset and ready to start rock’n’roll. All you need is a little noom in your life!

Look at it!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Lopez may seem like it can do everything – after all, it’s the ultimate triple threat – but when it came to its own diet, it didn’t always go smoothly. With her Instagram story, she kept everyone up to date: “So if you have no sugar and no carbohydrates, you are hungry all the time,” she said. “So we’re here to find out a lot of good snacks.” Fortunately, the couple had easy access to a nutritionist. Don’t you have one yet? That’s what Noom!

Noom is an app-controlled weight loss and wellness program with which you can implement your New Year’s provisions. However, this is only the beginning. With the program, people make lifelong changes and find a new understanding of their bodies, their behavior and what they need or don’t need. That is one of the best parts of Noom. It doesn’t just tell everyone the usual thing – that they need more exercise and vegetables. Each person’s program is fully customized and personalized, so you can work one-to-one with your assigned target specialist to find out what works best for you and only for you!

NoomSee it!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

If you want to try the famous J. Lo diet, Noom will be happy to help you. Your target specialist can work with you to plan each of the 10 days. You will receive activities and foods that you must eat so that you do not have a stomach problem. Noom also has tons of articles, recipes, tips and tricks to motivate you and an entire community of users to interact with and cheer on when they face the same challenges!

Besides all of this, Noom also has a state-of-the-art food logging system that doesn’t give us an excuse to slacken – the way we like it. This 10 day challenge will fly by. You may even enjoy discovering new meals and snacks that you may choose more often in the future. J. Lo body, here we come!

Look at it!

Sign up for a two-week trial of Noom today!

Check out more of our offers here!

This post is provided by the Us Weeklys Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team would like to highlight products and services that could be interesting and useful for our readers. However, the product and service selection is in no way intended to be a confirmation by Us Weekly or a celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team can get products for free from the manufacturer for testing. Us Weekly also receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click a link and then buy the product described in an article. This is not a reason for our decision whether to present or recommend a product or service. Shop With Us works independently of the advertising sales team. We look forward to your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Have fun shopping!

advertisement