The secret No. 1 for long-term investment success

I know what you think: what key principle could still be a secret for investors?

“Secret” is a frequently misused word and maybe I will only make the situation worse. But with the stock market reaching new highs week after week and optimism apparently faltering, it is extremely easy to overlook this:

The key to long-term success is choosing a good strategy and then making a lifelong commitment to maintaining that strategy, no matter what is going on.

In the short and medium term, the market is unpredictable and seemingly random. In the long run (I speak of decades), however, it is easier to find out and predict this.

If there is a “secret” to long-term success, your expectations will be managed.

The rest of this article focuses on what I think you should expect. Six well-known US asset classes are dealt with in detail:

• Treasury bills of one month

• Long-term government bonds

• The S & P 500 index

SPX, -0.25%

• Large cap value stocks

• Small cap stocks (a mix of growth and value)

• Low capital stock.

One thing you shouldn’t expect is that a decade looks like the previous one. Take the S&P 500 as an example. In the 1990s, this widespread index outperformed everyone else on the list.

From 2000 to 2009, however, the index’s performance was the worst in this group. From 2010 to 2019, the S & P 500 was the best in this group.

Let me repeat this point again: the index was 18.2% in the first three decades. Over the next 10 years (the 00s), the index recorded an average annual loss of 0.9%, while long-term government bonds rose by 7.7%.

Anyone who predicted this in 1999 would have been classified as mad.

This is an example of what I think is the “randomness” of the market in the medium term.

In the long term, ie over two or more decades, the relative returns of these six asset classes are more predictable.

In fact, they tend to follow what I see as a “selling point” for intelligent diversification. This “selling point” is nothing more than a summary of scientists telling us what to expect.

This pitch consists of three parts:

1. Shares outperform bonds

2. Small company stocks outperform large company stocks

3. Value stocks outperform growth stocks.

In nine decades, the 1930s to 2010s, the markets delivered:

• Equities outperformed T-bills and government bonds;

• Small caps, both blends and value, outperformed large caps;

• Value stocks (both large and small) outperformed blend funds (which contain value stocks but tend to be driven more by growth stocks).

These patterns are often not seen in short-term yields.

Let’s take a quick look at a very colorful table.

At first glance, this can seem overwhelming. One year and nine asset classes have been tracked over the past 20 years. You can spend so much (or so little) time on this table, but I want you to notice the bright orange boxes that indicate emerging market stocks.

This was the best performance in five individual years; It was the worst in four years. Twice, in 2008 and 2018, it was the worst performer, just a year after being the best.

Lesson: Whatever happens in a particular year, you can’t count on it going on next year.

Short and medium-term returns are therefore random. But the randomness decreases over longer periods.

On my website is a page with colorful tables with interesting data spanning nine decades. In the right column of Table 1 you can see the evidence for what I just said: The sales pitch has been fulfilled.

In addition to the six asset classes I have discussed, you will find pink boxes labeled “4-Fund Combo”. This is an equally weighted combination of the four main US asset classes: S&P 500, Large Cap Value, Small Cap Cap Blend and Small Cap Value.

I’ve been writing and talking about this combination of four-fund asset classes for years, and as you can see in the table, it was above average in seven of the nine decades.

If you look decade after decade, the sales pitch was only fully met twice: in the 1940s and 1960s. At least two of the three elements have been fulfilled in six of the nine decades.

And another interesting thing: stocks did not outperform bonds three times: in the 1930s, 1970s and 2000s.

If you scroll down to Table 6, some very consistent patterns appear in the first four columns.

• The small cap is three to four times higher.

• The value (as opposed to the crossfade) was always at the top.

• The S & P 500 never exceeded the four-fund combination.

The longer your time frame, the more the reality of the market lives up to the sales pitch that I outlined earlier. Conversely, it is difficult to predict the market if you only look at one year (or even a decade) at a time.

After choosing a good strategy, the key is to make a lifelong commitment to maintaining that strategy. This requires realistic expectations. I don’t think you can know what to expect in a particular year or decade. But I think you can know what to expect over long periods of time.

If you look at the longer periods shown in these tables, you can easily see a few things:

• Small-cap blend funds and small-cap value funds performed exceptionally well in most decades.

• The four-fund combination – from my point of view a very good strategy – has rarely been disappointed for a long time.

In the short term, small-cap blend and value (both large and small) are riskier than the S&P 500.

While researching a new book that will be published later this year, I came across a number of fairly convincing statistics. In all 40-year periods from 1940 to 2018, the best performance of the S & P 500 was at a compound interest of 12.2%.

In the same period:

• The worst 40-year performance of small-cap blends was 12.5%.

• The worst 40-year performance of the large cap was 13.1%.

• The worst 40-year performance of the small cap was 15.4%.

Here’s a final thought.

Small-cap stocks have done exceptionally well so far this century. However, many investors do not believe that this will continue. Of course there is no way to know.

The academic researchers who discovered historic top returns for small-cap and value stocks admit that they cannot predict the future. They believe that the value and the small value will continue to outpace the growth and the large. But only the future will tell.

For more information, check out my latest podcast, in which I discuss over 20 lessons about these four major U.S. equity classes and the difference between short-term and long-term returns.

Richard Buck contributed to this article.

