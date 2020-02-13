Kelly Apter

February 13, 2020

The centuries-old history is revised modernly and yet faithfully

With the daily news telling sad stories about children leaving their homes, parents and innocence fleeing war-torn countries, this new version of The Secret Garden could not be more relevant.

Adapted from Rosalind Sydney from Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1911 novel, all the foundations of the original story are still intact. Young Mary returns to the UK after her parents’ death abroad – only here is it clear that she has taken a long, dangerous journey to safety. The household still feels oppressive and inviting, but as Mary’s sense of security (and curiosity) grows, she begins to bloom like one of the flowers in the garden of the same name.

What is most striking here is the dynamic. Whether you’re using a ladder to carry a busy freeway, dress in a silly hat, exchange characters, or just explore the garden, the three-man cast keeps the energy flowing. And when we finally enter the mysterious garden itself, Karen Tennent’s clever and adaptable set is a riot of bloom and color. This wonderfully conveys the wonder and healing power of nature, which is the focus of this story.

Review at the Tron Theater, Glasgow.