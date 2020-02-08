Laura Reynolds
The second shelf: a tiny bookstore in a secret courtyard in Soho
“Rare Books by Women” announces a pink bulletin board, the only clue to Soho’s busy Brewer Street, which is just behind it.
Photo: The second shelf
Visit Smith’s Court, an oasis of calm in Soho, just a minute’s walk from Piccadilly Circus and find the second shelf. The small, independent bookshop specializes in rare and rediscovered books by women, including first editions. It’s a small room, but the shelves are full of books of all kinds, and staff are happy to give you a recommendation or two.
In addition to floor-to-ceiling reading materials (around 3,000 books each), events such as book presentations and autograph sessions are occasionally held. Keep an eye on the website for upcoming events. We recommend buying a book and spending a summer afternoon at lovely Smith’s Court. Surrounded by other independent businesses, work your way through the first few chapters.
The second shelf, 14 Smith’s Court, Soho, W1D 7DW.
Last updated on February 7, 2020
