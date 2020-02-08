Laura Reynolds

The second shelf: a tiny bookstore in a secret courtyard in Soho

“Rare Books by Women” announces a pink bulletin board, the only clue to Soho’s busy Brewer Street, which is just behind it.

Photo: The second shelf

Visit Smith’s Court, an oasis of calm in Soho, just a minute’s walk from Piccadilly Circus and find the second shelf. The small, independent bookshop specializes in rare and rediscovered books by women, including first editions. It’s a small room, but the shelves are full of books of all kinds, and staff are happy to give you a recommendation or two.

In addition to floor-to-ceiling reading materials (around 3,000 books each), events such as book presentations and autograph sessions are occasionally held. Keep an eye on the website for upcoming events. We recommend buying a book and spending a summer afternoon at lovely Smith’s Court. Surrounded by other independent businesses, work your way through the first few chapters.

The second shelf, 14 Smith’s Court, Soho, W1D 7DW.

