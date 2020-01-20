advertisement

Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan) was the central character in the second season ofCastle Rock, “In my personal opinion the most extraordinary season of the show so far. In addition to numerous other storylines – one of which was inspired by Salems Lot – the series mainly told the story of how Annie Wilkes, a loving mother, takes to the streets in the city of Castle Rock.

We learned today that the second season of J.J. Abram’s series will be added Digital on January 21 and DVD / Blu-ray on May 19th,

Bonus features include:

“Annie Wilkes: Mother of Mourning” Featurette

Stephen King’s multiverse, Castle Rock, is a place that combines the mythological dimension and intimate character narrative of the bestseller’s most popular works. Season two sparked a feud between belligerent clans when aspiring psychopath Annie Wilkes, Stephen King’s nurse from Hell, took to the streets in the small town of Castle Rock. Local businessman Reginald “Pop” Merrill (Tim Robbins) is drawn into the fight when Pop’s nephew, legendary tyrant John “Ace” Merrill (Paul Sparks), Stirring up anger.

Season two also stars Barkhad Abdi as Abdi Howlwadaag, Yusra Warsama as Dr. Nadia Howlwadaag, Elsie Fisher as Joy Wilkes and Matthew Alan as Chris Merrill.

