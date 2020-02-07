SAN DIEGO – A second plane with coronavirus evacuees from Wuhan, China, landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Friday morning after a stopover in Vancouver, British Columbia.

According to MCAS Miramar, the evacuees are quarantined at the federal level for two weeks.

Another aircraft left Travis Air Force Base near Riverside on Friday for Lackland Air Force Base outside of San Antonio, Texas.

The first flight that arrived in San Diego County landed on Wednesday with 167 evacuees. Five of them were hospitalized after experiencing symptoms that required further monitoring for possible exposure to the Chinese coronavirus.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fifth patient – described only as an adult – developed “fever or cough”, resulting in a precautionary hospitalization. The person was brought to UC San Diego Health.

Four other people, including a four-year-old girl, were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after a plane with 167 Americans landed at the north San Diego military base. All passengers underwent a medical examination when they landed.

Doctors at UC San Diego Health and Rady Children’s Hospital told reporters on Thursday morning that the first four patients all had stable vital functions. Two unrelated adults were treated at UCSD Health, and a father and daughter were in Rady Children’s Hospital, according to the federal agency.

Doctors said they are waiting for CDC test results to determine if any of the four patients are infected with coronavirus. These results are expected as early as Saturday morning.

Dr. John Bradley, medical director for infectious diseases at Rady, said there was no threat to the general public or to other patients in either facility.

“Nobody coming to Rady or UCSD has to worry, even if the patients are positive – which is unlikely,” he said. “We have really good isolation guidelines and they’re in dedicated rooms for Ebola, which is far worse than corona virus.”

Coronavirus is a respiratory disease with symptoms similar to the common cold or influenza in most patients, including fever and difficulty breathing. Both hospitals follow the CDC protocol and treatment guidelines.

Dr. Francesca Torriani, program director for infection prevention at UCSD Health, urged the public to show compassion and patience.

“Remember, these are American citizens who have been through a lot,” said Torriani. “We will welcome them and make life as good as possible.”

Torriani also said that coronavirus is estimated to have a lower mortality rate than the influenza strain, which killed 7,000 Americans this season.

“If we look at the worst-case scenario, the mortality rate for the flu is around 2.5%, which number increases when there are underlying medical problems,” she said. “Coronavirus estimates are (are) less than 2%.”

Even so, both doctors shocked media reports that one of the first doctors to be alerted to the outbreak in China was seriously ill. Several outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, later reported that he died.

President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday that he had “just had a long and very good phone call with President Xi of China. He is strong, keen, and focused on leading the counterattack against the corona virus. He feels it is them even going very well Building hospitals takes only a few days. Nothing is easy, but it will succeed, especially if the weather warms up and hopefully the virus weakens and then disappears. There is a lot of discipline in China, as President Xi insists, which will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help! “

Bradley and Torriani said that the coronavirus virulence was not fully understood, but to the best of its knowledge, it was spread by large water droplets within 3 to 6 feet from a person suffering from symptoms such as coughing or sneezing.

Such a method of transmission means that one of the people on the flight to Miramar is unlikely to develop symptoms of the disease, they said.

“If anyone had symptoms on this flight after eleven hours of flight, the whole flight would have been sick,” said Bradley.

Bradley said that while the coronavirus is “new” in that its exact strain was not yet known, SARS is a similar coronavirus with much higher mortality rates, which is why the World Health Authorities are doing some research to treat similar viruses. He said antiviral drugs had already shown some effectiveness in treating the disease.

The district’s hospitals and health authorities urged the CDC to offer test kits to identify the virus strain without having to send biological samples to the federal headquarters in Atlanta.

The 167 people who arrived from China on Wednesday are in a two-week official quarantine due to a possible exposure to the potentially fatal disease. CDC medical personnel met the arriving flight at the military base in northern San Diego after it was set up shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Nearly 200 Americans arrived at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside on January 29 and are quarantined there after being evacuated from Wuhan.

One child from the group was brought to Riverside University Medical Center on Monday evening after having a fever, but the child was later released and was allowed to return. A second child from the group was taken to a hospital for observation on Wednesday.

The coronavirus epidemic killed at least 560 people with more than 28,000 infections, mostly in China. The respiratory disease is reportedly treatable and many patients are recovering.

Twelve cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, six of them in California, including one in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. Temporary quarantine and processing facilities have been set up at major airports, including Los Angeles International Airport.

The virus was first identified by the Chinese government on December 31, when the authorities indicated that an unknown variant of pneumonia infected Hubei province residents.

