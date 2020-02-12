Lowell Barker

A second member of the Amenity Authority Committee has announced that it will not seek another term.

Lowell Barker, who represents The Villages’ Lady Lake / Lake County section, announced at the Wednesday meeting that he would not run for another term in the AAC, which oversees the facilities north of County Road 466. His current term of office expires in 2022.

Barker’s announcement follows an announcement by AAC colleague Carl Bell, who has also announced that he will not be running in 2022. Bell represents Community Development District 1 in the AAC.

Don Deakin, who represents CDD 4, is up for election this year and announced on Wednesday that he will seek another term.