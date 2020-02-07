Advertisement

Hans Christian Tornmarck disappeared while hunting on the remote west coast almost three years ago. JOANNE CARROLL and ROBYN EDIE meet those who tried to find him despite the rough terrain.

Before 40 seekers set off into the mountains of the southwest, the family of Hans Christian Tornmarck had a message for them.

Advertisement

The family of Hans Christian Tornmarck, 27, a Swedish hunter who has been missing in rough terrain on the west coast for almost three years, flew to New Zealand to target search teams who wanted to go on a mission to catch their son and brother Find.

supplied

The steep cliffs in the search area where Hans Christian Tornmarck has disappeared on the west coast.

His mother Anki said the family is very grateful for the effort to find their son in May 2017 and for the search again. But it was the words of his sister Jenny that reassured the seekers. “If Christian cannot be found, we know in our hearts that he will rest perfectly on New Zealand soil,” she said.

CONTINUE READING:

* Seekers find missing Swedish men’s campground

* Search for missing Swedish hunters

* The search for the missing Swedish hunter Hans Christian Tornmarck ends

Tornmarck, known as Christian, was on his third trip to New Zealand.

supplied

Dunedin dog handler Barry Doughertys Hund Red aboard the helicopter before looking for Hans Christian Tornmarck in the Westland Tai Poutini National Park.

Friends say he loved animals as a veterinarian and loved New Zealand because of its free access to hunting in public land. He was an experienced hunter and hitchhiker and had hunted the Regina Creek area south of Fox Glacier in early 2017 with his brother Fredrik.

This time he went on a three-month solo trip to New Zealand and worked on a farm in Glenorchy near Queenstown.

Those who got to know him described him as reserved, even though he spoke passionately about deer and elk in his homeland on social media.

supplied

Finder under huge rocks in search of Hans Christian Tornmarck in difficult terrain on the west coast.

He was known to be cautious in the wild and the police said he was fit and calm.

He took many photos of animals and landscapes and stayed in touch with family and friends by sending them short videos of his travels.

Uniform business

supplied

Dunedin search dog Red spent two nights with search teams looking for Hans Christian Tornmarck in difficult terrain on the west coast.

The search was headed by the West Coast Police Department’s search and rescue sergeant Mark Kirkwood, a former soldier who spent months of his own time coordinating the mammoth search.

He selected a team of the best from the police, the Department of Conservation (DOC), LandSAR, UrbanSAR, dog handlers, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Alpine Cliff Rescue to renew the search for Tornmarck in an area bordered by steep cliffs. dense undergrowth, glaciers and high cliffs, which are known as hunting grounds for Tahr.

This was Tornmarck’s third hunting trip to New Zealand.

supplied

Search teams spent two nights looking for Hans Christian Tornmarck in difficult terrain on the west coast.

For seekers who searched for him after he was missing for the first time, it was an unfinished business.

They had good clues, even though Tornmarck had no personal location signal with him, left no intentions to the Department of Conservation, or filled out the hut book.

He had told his hunting partner that he would go to the Regina Creek area for five days. The police were alerted when he did not return on May 17 and found his car in the Karangarua parking lot. Inside was a map of the Karangarua Valley with marked areas, including a bivouac in Regina Creek.

Robyn Edie

Nathan Rakena of Westport LandSAR helped with the initial search and wanted to join the second attempt.

The police spoke to a group that had filled out the hut book in the Cassel Flat hut and told the police that they had seen Tornmarck leave the hut on May 13th.

They were the last to see him alive and took one last haunted photo of him from behind. A lonely figure dressed in khaki, surrounded by a tuft that heads towards the mountains with a large backpack on his back and a Manuka walking stick.

The police launched a search on May 18, but was repeatedly hampered by bad weather.

Robyn Edie

The search team consisted of employees from LandSAR, police, Alpine Cliff Rescue, Department of Conservation and FENZ.

Nathan Rakena, a volunteer at Westport LandSAR, said the search was hard, cold, and difficult due to the large search area and the mountainous terrain.

“We found his camp, but keas destroyed it. Everything is scattered everywhere. But it means we’re in the right area,” he said.

Some clothing, a Tahr head and skin were found in the camp. No rifle, pack, or stove was found.

Robyn Edie

Mark Kirkwood, head of the West Coast Police Special Administrative Region, said the search area was “brutal land”.

According to Rakena, six search teams combed the area, but due to the recent snow, they were unable to reach the summits.

The search was canceled on May 24 after Tornmarck had only survived 22 hours at sub-zero temperatures.

RENEWED HOPE

Robyn Edie

This map, which marks interesting areas in the Karangarua Valley, was found in Hans Christian Tornmarck’s car.

The matter wasn’t over for Rakena, and he returned on January 30, 2020 for another search, this time scheduled for four days.

Dunedin’s handler, Barry Dougherty, and his dog, a four-year-old seaweed hunter named Red, also joined the team.

“I hope I find him,” said Dougherty before jumping into the helicopter and attaching a set of earmuffs to Red.

Robyn Edie

Barry Dougherty from Mosgiel trained Red for three years to work on searches like this.

Searchers needed four daily rations and camping gear to stay in the search area, which was divided into five regions. Each region was searched by a landSAR field team, which was assigned a dog handler and a dog. A region was searched by Alpine Cliff Rescue, and the UrbanSAR team deployed a drone in areas that were too dangerous to reach on foot.

Dougherty pitched his tent over an area known as Bivvy Rock on Thursday evening. Some tentless seekers camped under the huge boulder and protected themselves from wind and rain on Thursday evening.

The next morning the weather was good and the search started early and continued all day until dawn. Finders, dogs, drones and helicopters roamed the steep, rocky terrain.

Robyn Edie

Iain Graham of the Franz Joseph Alpine Cliff Rescue said that Tornmarck’s family told the seekers that the mountains were “a place he would be happy to see.”

Dougherty said he had trained Red for three years to work on searches like this. Red, who runs up to 200 m in front of Dougherty, is trained to sit and bark when he finds something that smells like humans.

MOUNTAIN TERRAIN

Unfortunately, it turned out to be nothing more fruitful than a training exercise.

Robyn Edie

The rugged terrain of the Karangarua Valley and Regina Creek was a challenge for search teams.

“Everything we do is training. It was a good search, well coordinated, but it was difficult terrain for the dog. If it didn’t go down, it went up. We didn’t get a result. After two and a half.” Years while there was a chance it wasn’t a big chance, “said Dougherty.

“If you go up there you will see the extent of the area. It is large. It is steep with 100m slopes and stones the size of a house. I really went up to the 2000m mark, even though it was up there there was no bush, it was certainly steep and uneven. It was going slowly, “he said.

He was impressed by its raw beauty. “It’s spectacular. I looked over the mountains and wondered why you wanted to leave this place. It’s wildness,” he said.

Robyn Edie

Search teams had planned to spend four days in the Regina Creek area of ​​the Karangarua Valley.

Alpine Cliff Rescue volunteer Iain Graham, who works for DOC in Franz Josef, said his team was tasked with searching high-altitude areas that others could not reach.

They were equipped with ropes and climbing equipment to manage sections of rock between 1500 m and 2200 m above sea level. “There were high cliffs and big rocks everywhere, behind which you could fall and not be seen,” he said.

A warning of heavy rain meant that the four-day search was terminated prematurely to disappoint the seekers.

supplied

The last haunting picture of Hans Christian Tornmarck, taken by a group when he left the Cassel Flat hut in May 2017.

“We would have loved to take him home to his family,” said Graham. “It has been two years and a lot has been searched. We would have liked to get a result, but if we had said it was a beautiful place,” he said.

“His family told us that it is a place he would like to be. His family says that it is a place that he definitely wants to be, which makes it easier to leave.”

Kirkwood said that although he was disappointed, the seekers “gave him a good chance.”

supplied

The Swedish veterinarian Hans Christian Tornmarck has not been on a hunting trip in Karangarua, south of Fox Glacier, on the west coast on May 12, 2017.

“It’s a pretty brutal country. It’s huge. We had some of the best operators on the west coast and elsewhere. We’re pretty shallow to be fair, but Mother Nature rules the area and you can’t compromise search members.”

Reminder CAIRN

Kirkwood took a piece of granite that Tornmarck’s mother and sister had brought from Sweden to the search area.

“We made a pile of stones looking over his campsite. They are pretty devastated, as you can imagine. They were almost speechless about the effort and were extremely grateful that we tried hard. But sometimes it is not always Happy ending. “He said.

The police still saw more than 3,000 pictures of the drone, which may have revealed Tornmarck’s whereabouts or at least his rifle.

At the moment, Kirkwood wants Tornmarck’s legacy to help other people venture into New Zealand’s hinterland.

“I hope that people now think and leave good intentions, have a PBL (Personal Locator Beacon) with them and fill out the hut books. We lost three people there in three years and found only two again,” he said.

A 21-year-old Danish hunter, Jonas Legaard Sorensen, was found dead in the Karangarua River in June last year.

Australian Tony Campbell, 66, was hunting in the same area with his son when he plunged into a deep gorge in June 2017 and sustained fatal head injuries.

Advertisement