The SDSU police respond to criticism of an investigation into the student's death

SAN DIEGO – Police at San Diego State University spoke up after family members of a student who died in November raised questions about how the investigation into his death was being investigated.

The 19-year-old Dylan Hernández died of a head injury after falling from a bunk bed in his dorm, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hernandez had attended a brotherhood event the night before his fall.

According to a report by the San Diego Union Tribune, an investigation report found that campus police had not interviewed anyone in the fraternity in question and had not received warrants for cellphone or social media recordings before it was determined that there was insufficient evidence to investigate could be criminal charges.

“They were going to investigate the fraternity, but it looks like they didn’t do it as much as they might have intended or that people expected,” said SDSU student Jack Molmud, who worked for Student-run newspaper The Daily works Aztec.

The university police department released a statement on Sunday afternoon, partly saying:

“The San Diego State University (UPD) police department is aware of the latest reporting that has released details of the ongoing investigation into the death of Dylan Hernandez into public space. The preliminary, incomplete police report has been made available to a representative of the Hernandez family in endeavoring to support and make the family as good as possible in a difficult time, while grieving for the tragic loss of their relatives. Details of the incomplete report released late last year should not be released to the public since this jeopardizes our ongoing investigation and can prevent witnesses from sharing information. “

Already in November the SDSU had stopped all activities for the 14 brotherhoods that make up the Interbrothers Council after the incident. But as a new semester starts this week, students wonder what comes next.

“I feel like everyone wants to find out what will happen to brotherhoods,” said Molmud. “In the first weeks of each semester, fraternities appear. All houses are attuned. Here we look up and down fraternities with their tents and their logo, which say that we try to get freshmen and students to join them ? ” our brotherhood? I dont know. ‘

