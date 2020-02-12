Police officers have dismissed reports of a school in Dubai locking up students in the gym. They said the children were not detained for not paying school fees.

Arab media quoted a source from the Dubai Police Department that the school had gathered students who had not paid school fees and asked them to wait in the sports hall until the parents had picked them up from the school campus. In addition, the Knowledge and Human Development Agency (KHDA) has clearly stated that schools should not prevent students from ending their academic year or from appearing for exams because fees have not been paid.

After incoming calls to the school grounds for a disturbance, a Qusais police station patrol car arrived on the school grounds to investigate the incident.

“Meanwhile, other students made a video of them saying that they were being detained, which was not the case,” said the police.

In this case, police officers have initiated the necessary procedures and obtained information from students, parents and school administrators to take further legal action. In addition, a relevant source said that the school authorities had called the police after the parents aggressively questioned the school management on the subject.

The American curriculum school in Dubai’s Qusais district was fired upon by the parent community on Tuesday after this incident. The KHDA said relevant teams are investigating and following up on the incident.

What can schools do to collect their contributions?

Amal Belhasa, CEO for Knowledge and Development Policy at KHDA, said: “Schools have the right to receive fees for the education they provide, but the law does not prohibit students from entering their academic year or education finish appearing for exams for non-payment of fees. “

She added: “Schools can withhold the results of the final exam and the letter of referral until the fees are fully paid, as agreed between the two parties in the parenting school contract. While parents typically meet their financial obligations, those who need flexibility need to look after themselves “They contact the school and are working to agree an appropriate payment schedule.”

Even the parent’s KHDA contract, which was signed upon admission to school and a copy of which was studied by Khaleej Times, clearly states: “The school has the right not to issue the transfer certificate if a balance of fees and charges Pending Refer the problem to the KHDA. ‘

A second clause also states that “transfer certificates and certificates are only released when the full fee of all sibling students has been paid”.

Over the years, many parents with financial obligations have been forced to withdraw one or two of their children from school for failure to pay fees. An Indian parent told the Khaleej Times: “I want to take my children to a cheaper school, but my children’s preschool could not issue a transfer certificate because we have an outstanding fee of Dh 8,000 that my husband and I have. I cannot do it My two children haven’t gone to school in two years. “

Another parent said, “I have been teaching my daughter at home since my husband lost his job two years ago. She used to study at a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school. She writes the exams at the end of each school year that’s all we can afford. “

A school administrator in Dubai, Al Quoz, who did not want to be named, said: “We often face such problems and this is common in all schools. We have had cases where families have not been able to pay the fees for six months In such cases, we create a flexible payment schedule with the parent. For example, if 1,500 are outstanding, we ask the parent to pay at least 500. “

