DUBAI: Saudi content creator Nasser Khaled, known as Naz online, is coming to Abu Dhabi for the UAE’s first VidCon event from March 25-28.

VidCon is the world’s largest event for fans, developers, managers and brands who are enthusiastic about online videos. Naz, along with 12 other international content creators, will participate in panels, fan meet and greets, gaming challenges, musical performances, and more.

The 25-year-old, who has more than eight million subscribers on YouTube, has revealed to Arab News the reality of a YouTuber.

It may seem like a relaxed job, but it takes a lot of time and effort to upload daily content. Naz, who has over 500 videos on YouTube, starts his day with ideas for his channel. He then records, edits and publishes them online.

“It’s super hard to stay consistent and actually work every day,” he said. “At some point you either wake up sick or you have something to do that is very urgent, so I have to cope with it and also consistently record, upload and edit it.”

He is famous for his social experiments, street questions and reaction videos that are usually requested by his fans. His favorite videos are social experiments, he told Arab News.

“You never know how the other side would react or what it will do, depending on the topic you’re experimenting with,” he said.

The content creator based in Saudi Arabia does not find it difficult to film on the streets of the kingdom. “You just have to agree on the face you want to experiment with. All over the world you have to follow the rules, ”he said.

Naz believes that consistently searching for and sharing interesting stories around the world with his fans is the key to his success as a full-time creator. “At the beginning of my career, I didn’t expect this success. I was worried about whether I would succeed or not, but I worked hard and thank God I’m here and I’m not ready to stop. “

