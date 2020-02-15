DUBAI: In December LVMH opened its applications for the LVMH Prize 2020 for young fashion designers and announced on Friday the 20 semi-finalists selected by a group of experts, all of whom from Gigi Hadid to the founder of the LVMH Prize, Delphine Arnaut, belong.

Charaf Tajer, founder of Casablanca and co-founder of Pigalle, is among the 20 selected semi-finalists who could be the next Marine Serre, Jacquemus or Grace Wales Bonner.

The Paris-based men’s label is known for its ultra-wearable clothing made from luxurious silk and cashmere inspired by Tajer’s Moroccan roots. His debut on the catwalk during Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2018 was a love letter to his parents who had met while working side by side in a clothing studio in the Casablanca fashion district.

Tajer and the other designers will then be added to a pool of eight potential winners after presenting their collections to a designer jury of international fashion experts, including Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière and Marc Jacobs, during Paris Fashion at the LVMH Paris Showroom week in March ,

The main prize will be awarded on June 5 at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. The winner will receive a prize of $ 325,000, “one-year support from a dedicated LVMH team in all disciplines” and the opportunity to work with one of the many well-known brands under the LVMH umbrella for one year, including Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Dior and more.