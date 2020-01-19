The San Francisco 49ers hope to score a big goal with the digital dashboard of fan data

advertisement

SANTA CLARA, California – It’s 2½ hours before the NFC playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings kicks off, and a San Francisco 49ers official is carefully watching a digital dashboard that tracks the inside of Levi’s stadium.

Numbers flash like from an air traffic control tower. When the numbers indicate a parking space that is filling up quickly, the attendants are notified and redirect the cars to an adjacent parking space. An app with the appropriate name HappyOrNot collects real-time feedback from fans at concession stands, toilets and other places. If a problem area arises, stadium staff will be deployed to correct the problem.

Welcome to SAP Executive Huddle, a unique company for a North American professional sports team. Based on data collected by SAP AG

The analytics cloud is similar to an air traffic control center and is located in a suite at Levi in ​​the middle of popcorn, drinks and various snacks.

“It’s a perfect combination of technology and customer feedback for a major sporting event,” said 49ers President Al Guido in a one-on-one interview from the soccer field to MarketWatch on Saturday. “It starts with the infrastructure in a new place. We are happy to be close to technology companies that make it possible for us. ‘

The 49ers, who moved to the 70,000-seat Levi’s Stadium in 2014, have increasingly highlighted their technological capabilities – which only makes sense since it’s in the heart of Silicon Valley, just a few blocks from Intel Corp. away.

and Citrix Systems Inc.

In fact, a tech startup is based here in the stadium. VenueNext Inc., a 7-year-old company in San Francisco, has a smartphone app for the stadium that regulates everything from tickets and parking spaces to the delivery of food on the pitch to immediate repetitions.

Forty-nine solar panels collect and distribute energy on the shiny 49er house. Far below, 2,000 beacons and 1,300 Wi-Fi spots track and record important digital information – whether for a big game like the NFC championship game on Sunday between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers or a concert like the Rolling Stones in August.

There is little doubt what the crown jewel of the 49ers tech push is. “Executive Huddle” is the result of a meeting with SAP representatives in Germany in mid-2017, “said Dan Fleetwood, vice president of SAP AG’s Global Partnerships. The platform has been used to the full this season and the team has oversized plans for the next one Season: Mobile orders for selected meals and drinks for 18,000 season ticket holders.

“They are an innovative team that is ready to try new things,” Fleetwood MarketWatch said in a phone interview. “And the sports industry is a copycat industry.”

Shortly after this reporter visited the suite where the data analysis dashboard is located on the eighth floor of the stadium, representatives of the Vikings stopped by to find out more. Guido added that Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders, all of whom are expected to play or play in new stadiums, have expressed interest in replicating the 49ers model.

Forrester analyst Brandon Purcell, who is closely following the topic, expects other teams in North America and Europe to follow suit to attract and keep random fans. “The happier the fans are, the more likely they are to return to another game,” Purcell told MarketWatch.

Moon Javaid, who heads the team of 10 as Vice President Strategy Analytics, told MarketWatch that the 49ers had met dozens of teams and shared ideas and best practices with Walt Disney Co.

, Apple Inc.

, Amazon.com Inc.

, Facebook Inc.

and Alphabet Inc.

Google. The 49ers usually give a couple of demos before each game.

“There is still work that we are constantly developing,” said Steven Chan, Director of Business Intelligence and Analytics for the 49ers. Previously, he worked on data warehousing projects with companies like Alphabet Inc.

Google, eBay Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

, and other. “We plan to eventually use machine learning and predictive analytics,” he said, adding that the team is aggregating data based on trends rather than individual data.

