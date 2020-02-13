SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two animal shelters in Southern California received significant grant investments from the Petco Foundation on Thursday. The San Diego Humane Society and Animal Friends of the Valleys in Wildomar each raised $ 250,000.

The organizations are just two of the beneficiaries of Petco’s $ 10 million grant investment in what he believes to be the most effective animal welfare organizations across the country.

The Foundation’s employees gave volunteers and employees at the two locations thousands of thank you messages for Valentine’s Day for their life-saving work with pets. The shoe company Skechers also gave shoes to the employees.

The celebrations are part of the Petco Foundation’s Love Changes Everything campaign, which invites animal lovers to celebrate those who save animal lives by broadcasting Valentine’s Day on social media from February 1-14. The messages were delivered in person at some animal shelters during the special celebrations and are being delivered to thousands of other animal shelters nationwide on Valentine’s Day.

The San Diego Humane Society’s mission is to “create a more human world by encouraging compassion, creating hope, and promoting animal and human welfare,” according to the website. Animal Friends of the Valleys aims to promote humane animal care through education and a humane, proactive animal service program.

