The safest city in the world is in the UAE: Survey - News

Abu Dhabi is ranked as the world’s safest city with the lowest crime index of 11.33, according to a survey conducted by Numbeo.

Numbeo is a crowd-sourced global database of reported consumer prices, perceived crime rates and quality of healthcare, among other statistics. Abu Dhabi was named the city with the highest safety index of 88.67 in the list of 374 cities.

According to the research, Abu Dhabi is in first place – because an increase in the ranking of a city means a decrease in crime. Sharjah is in fifth place of safety and Dubai is in seventh place of safety with a safety index of 82.95.

Participating in Abu Dhabi in the top ten are Taipei, Quebec, Zurich, Dubai, Munich, Eskişehir and Bern.

In the subcontinent, Mangalore (37) was ranked as the safest city in India, while Islamabad (74) was the safest in Pakistan.

In the meantime, Caracas was judged in Venezuela as the most unsafe city with the highest crime rate of 84.90.

