Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester is more concerned with Storm Ciara than with the excitement surrounding Israel Folau’s arrival in the Super League as he strives for a first win of the season.

Trinity takes advantage of Folau’s new Club Catalans Dragons visit in their opening game to celebrate rugby league inclusiveness and invite LGBT groups to the game.

Folau, which sparked a storm by claiming gays are waiting for hell, will be absent from Belle Vue for failing to appoint coach Steve McNamara to the West Yorkshire Club’s 21-man squad.

“It didn’t dominate things here at Wakefield Trinity,” Chester insisted. “We have a job to do, we have to prepare for a game.”

Chester focused on fixing the shortcomings of his team’s first 30:12 defeat at Hull KR and the Dragons’ visit, which will be the worst storm in seven years in Britain.

“We came in on Saturday and had a good time at the meeting,” he said. “The boys are very positive.

“We know we probably couldn’t have played worse, we probably couldn’t have made more mistakes than we did.” There are a lot of improvements in this team and we are trying to fix this this weekend. “