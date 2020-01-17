The royal family's website makes a serious mistake after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit

advertisement

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their desire to become more independent as individuals outside the royal family, it looks like their official website contains a few bugs. The two launched their website when they announced the shocking news, but a few things need to be changed. When they launched the website, not only was their son Archie not included in his mother’s official profile, but it was also stated that the couple was currently living at Kensington Palace. However, they left their Nottingham Cottage home in 2019 shortly before the birth of their son to live in Frogmore Cottage.

The Duchess of Sussex, born Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry in May 2018 in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. The couple’s official residence is Kensington Palace. The Duchess is dedicated to supporting a number of charities, “it says on the spot.

While Archie is not mentioned in Markle’s part of the family website, he has his own.

advertisement

“Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Monday May 6th at 5:26 am He is the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is in seventh place on the throne. Archie weighed 5 kg and the Duke of Sussex was present at the birth, “mentions the 8-month part of the session.

Other parts of the website, including the FAQ section, indicate that the information provided may not have been approved by the royal family. An updated text appeared on the finance page, mentioning the security details for the couple.

Since the two announced on Instagram that they would step down as “senior” members of the royal family, they have been spending more time in Vancouver, Canada, where they are said to have a beautiful home. This not only gave the couple the much-needed privacy, but also allowed Markle to return to a normal life outside of the royal protocol, surrounded by friends. In fact, Markle was seen driving to an airport in Canada on Thursday to pick up her friend. In the Daily Mail photos, she was pictured in the driver’s seat of a Land Rover Discovery. She was wearing a lined coat, black hat, and dark sunglasses. She was there to pick up her friend Heather Dorak, the founder of Pilates Platinum.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement