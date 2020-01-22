The royal family 'cheapening': Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle speaks out

advertisement

Thomas Markle, the 75-year-old alienated father of Meghan, duchess of Sussex, has said he is afraid he will never talk to his daughter again.

Markle takes part in a narrative TV interview in the UK in which he has already accused Meghan of “chapping” the royal family.

Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas.

Thomas Markle: My Story was recorded in October last year for six days in Mexico.

In the documentary, Markle also said that he “wanted to apologize to the queen and the royal family,” he said in a clip about the marriage of Harry and Meghan.

He decided to make the documentary “because I want everyone to know that I am not all the messy things that are said about me.”

“I want Harry and Meghan to see this video and know that this is not fair,” he said.

Markle also revealed that on the radio he had heard about Meghan’s news that she was pregnant with Archie instead of directly with her.

Thomas Markle during the interview for an upcoming documentary that will cause more sorrow for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The last time they see me is lowered into the ground,” he said.

“I don’t think they are going to see me or want to talk to me right now,” Reuters told him in the documentary.

He also showed how Meghan and Harry had changed the royal family.

“They change it [the Royal Family] to a Walmart with a crown on it.

“Every young girl wants to be a princess and she has that and now she’s throwing it away … it looks like she’s throwing it away for money.

“Apparently, $ 3 million and a house with 26 rooms is not enough for them … it’s quite embarrassing for me.

“I don’t care. At this point they owe me. The Royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I have experienced must be rewarded.

“My daughter told me that if I reach my last years, she will take care of me. I am now in my last years, it’s time to take care of daddy.”

