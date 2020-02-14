The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Friday, but lowered its medium-term return target.

The majority state-owned bank

achieved a quarterly pre-tax profit of £ 1.55 billion compared to £ 572 million in the same period last year.

Net income for the quarter was £ 286m to £ 1.41bn, while net income of £ 1.62bn reached £ 3.13bn in 2018.

Pre-tax profit for the year rose from £ 3.36 billion in the prior year period to £ 4.23 billion. Analysts had expected pre-tax earnings of £ 4.07 billion, taken from FactSet, based on estimates by 15 analysts.

The lender, listed on the London Stock Exchange, posted a £ 900 million ($ 1.16 billion) provision in the third quarter of the year to cover payment protection insurance costs after the claims were delayed before the August deadline had risen.

Total earnings for the quarter rose to £ 4.23 billion from £ 3.06 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the year rose from £ 13.40 billion to £ 14.25 billion, exceeding market forecasts of 12 £ 14 billion largely. taken from FactSet and based on estimates by 16 analysts.

RBS anticipates a return on equity of 9 to 11% in the medium to long term after it was expected in August that the target RoTE of 12% in 2020 is unlikely to be achieved.

The Board of Directors resolved a final dividend of 3.0p against 3.5p per share and a special dividend of 5.0p compared to a special dividend of 7.5p per share in the previous year.

RBS’s core capital ratio – a measure of a bank’s financial strength – was 16.2% as of December 31.