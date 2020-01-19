The Roy Bus is a Lamborghini? According to the ESPN analyst, Clemson is the top program in the sport

advertisement

Is it possible that the ROY bus is not a broken school bus, but a Lamborghini? ESPN college football analyst Rece Davis thinks that’s right.

Davis was a guest on SEC Today radio on Wednesday and was asked about the status of the Clemson football program and its national position. According to Davis, Clemson is currently the leading program in the country regardless of what happens on Monday as part of the national championship. He also said that the ROY bus is not what it seems.

“There will be no dispute as to who has the coat at the top of the program, and I don’t know there is one anyway,” said Davis of the possibility that Clemson could win on Monday. “It’s not like Alabama fell off a cliff and they’ll have 6-6 seasons, I’m not saying that at all. But if you have to write the program in a column, Clemson is number one no matter what Next Monday night, whether you win or lose, you’re the top college football program.

“There is no ROY bus. You drive a Lamborghini. They are the program everyone is shooting for. They won’t be a worse program if they lose – someone hits a field gate on the horn and they are beaten by three. You are suddenly not a worse program. If the ball bounces off a tuba and Justyn Ross catches it and wins it on a Hail Mary, they are no better because they just won one. You have the best program right now. ”

Other programs are close behind and Clemson will split up if it wins again on Monday.

“Certainly Alabama, Ohio State and the LSU. They know that all of these programs are right where they knock on the door because Clemson is the best right now, ”said Davis. “But I think, from a historical context, that because of the two in a row, they are one level higher, because they are three out of four, because there are no signs of an end, and because Dabo is barely 50 years old. All of these things really enable them to say, okay, how long will it take?

“I think we have seen the greatest dynasty in the history of sport that Nick Saban has accomplished in Alabama. If Dabo wins another one, you look okay. How long does it take? If Alabama’s run started with its first championship in 2009 and then Clemson started in 2015 and got another here, then in the next 10 years, look at that type of dynasty and how many they win and stuff like that. “

A Clemson victory would also add to Swinney’s legacy.

“We have to realize that he is one of the best coaches, not only at the moment but also to be mentioned with the greatest of all time,” said Davis. “If you win three in four years, you have no choice but to recognize yourself that way. But regardless of what happens, I would still give Clemson the nod as number one in this sport. “

