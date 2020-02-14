Fri, 2020-02-14 12:53

sand moon

“Angel”

The Lebanese indie veterans – led by Sandra Arslanian – are back with a new single. “We thought it would be a good time to release a song about Absolute Love – something the world needs right now,” says Arslanian of the catchy track, which is based on distorted guitar riffs and whose lyrics deal with grief.

Leoné Murphy

“Is that a degree?”

The singer-songwriter, who lives in Dubai, released her debut single this month. It’s a softly melancholic song – with subtle, polished production – about the end of a relationship, and shows Murphy’s breathtaking vocal skills and talent for melodies.

Stacey Siebritz

‘The jump’

The Dubai-based freelance writer won the Montegrappa Writing Prize at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. For the competition, the authors must submit a summary of their novel and the first 2,000 words of the manuscript. Siebritz won for “The Leap” the story of a “wellness” treatment that takes the recipient to another world for 48 hours.

Dave Kirreh

“Ah Ya Weli”

The Palestinian rapper, who was born in Jerusalem, dropped his first major label single, which he described in a statement exploring how society can put pressure on two lovers and which problems unfortunately tear people apart, regardless of theirs Love each other. “

Main Category: LifestyleArt & CultureTags: Regional Pop CultureSandmoonLeoné MurphyStacey SiebritzDave Kirreh. [TagsToTranslate] Jubail