The rosary is rare in this painting

Days after the feast of the baptism of Jesus, a painting from 1735 by Gian Battista (John the Baptist) Tiepolo is for sale at Sotheby’s. For an undisclosed price it is possible to acquire the last altarpiece of this definitive rococo artist in private hands. It is especially interesting because of the depiction of a rosary, fitting with a work titled ‘Madonna of the rosary’. Rosaries are not often clearly defined in paintings, considering how popular they have been since they were revealed to St. Dominic eight centuries ago. In the 18th century the cult of the rosary was thoroughly revived by the Dominican pope Benedict XIII. The example in Tiepolo’s painting takes on the shape we know so well, although the medal hanging under the cross is an unusual feature.

Thanks to Sotheby’s

Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, he wants to build bridges through art.

