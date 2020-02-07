At the beginning of 1923, the originally two-story Masonic Temple (built in 1862) on the southwest corner of the school and Perkins streets in Ukiah suffered a major fire, causing the roof to collapse. The building was demolished in 1929 and the current structure was built. To the left of the hall was Ukiah Cleaners & Dryers. If you look closely, you can see that a 20 Mule Team Borax soap dispenser was attached to the side of the building. To the right of the hall was the Commercial Bank of Ukiah on the northwest corner of School and Perkins Street. The Baptist Church, located on the 300 block of West Smith Street, can be seen directly above the bank. The white building in the back center is the original high school near today’s Pomolita, which was built in 1893 and burned down in 1928. The church to the left of the high school was the original South Methodist church at 270 N. Pine St. Three years later it was replaced by a larger brick version that burned to the ground after two years and was immediately rebuilt according to the same plans.

Photo and information from the Mendocino County Historical Society, 603 W. Perkins St., Ukiah, CA 95482, (707) 462-6969, [email protected], which is open Thursday through Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.