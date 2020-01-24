The Rolling Stones play 'Paint It Black' on Ready Steady Go!

advertisement

In 1966, there was no band as engaging and exciting as The Rolling Stones. The Beatles may have brought their musical acuity to the fore, but the Rolling Stones were pure rock’n’roll.

The band’s fourth album Aftermath had been classified as one of the scene’s most dangerous lifelines, and their sitar-infused single “Paint It Black” had startled the establishment by occupying first place on the charts. The LP had seen the band take on their new roles as the sparkle in the eyes of youthful lust and laughter.

Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts were in the middle of a grueling tour when they got the chance to appear for ‘Ready Steady Go!’ In October 1966. and reached the studio full of energy, poison, and malicious intent when they performed a set of three songs.

As was to be expected at that time, The Rolling Stones broke the rules. The group turned the tables in the record industry. While artists deliver a few hits and are forgotten again before arriving in the music scene, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles created their own piece of the industry.

It turned out to be a fact in the career of both bands that they became the titans of the music they are today. A feeling of humility that makes the bands take chances with both hands, but also a sense of direction and purpose that would outweigh the greed of the record execs.

As good as this intent is, it is very difficult to make it without the kind of songs The Beatles and The Rolling Stones produced. “Paint It Black” is still one of the most sensational rock’n’roll songs you’ll ever hear. The fact that it was released in 1966 is staggering.

See the Rolling Stones 1966 on “Ready Steady Go!” Rip from behind through “Paint It Black”:

