The Rolling Stones are on their way again. The latest edition of her No Filter tour starts in San Diego on May 8 and spans a number of North American stadiums before ending in Atlanta on July 9. Watch a trailer and find the dates below. You can get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission on purchases made through partner links on our website.)

The band’s last original album, A Bigger Bang, was released in 2005. The Blue & Lonesome cover album followed in 2016, which included “Ride ‘Em On Down”. Mick Jagger also teamed up with Skepta on the track “England Lost”. and shared a Jemima Kirke star video for “Gotta Get a Grip” (which Kevin Parker of Tame Impala remixed on the same day).

Rolling Stones:

05-08 San Diego, CA – SDCCU Stadium

05-12 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

05-16 Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

05-20 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

05-24 Austin, TX – Circuit of The Americas

29.05. Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl® Stadium

06-06 Buffalo, NY – New Era Field

06-10 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

06-14 Louisville, KY – Cardinal Stadium

06-19 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium

06-23 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

27.06. St. Louis, MO – The dome at America’s Center

07-01 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

07-05 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

07-09 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium