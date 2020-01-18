The role of Marvel's supporters in the film universe

advertisement

Pim Razenberg on the role of women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe…

Avengers: Endgame presented a brief glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to global audiences: during the epic final battle on the remains of the Avengers facility, most women in the MCU banded together in a single shot to assert themselves against the U.S. genocide of Thanos. Combined with the arrival of Captain Marvel a few months earlier, as well as the reintroduction of Jane Foster in Thor: love and thunder, Marvel Studios shows an increased focus on women in their ever expanding world. However, this has not always been the case – in fact, the early MCU films showed the exact opposite …

Phase one: the love interests

Between 2008 and 2011, Phase One introduced the most important Avengers and their love interest. For Tony Stark there was his personal assistant Pepper Potts, Bruce Banner found peace in the arms of cell biologist Betty Ross, Thor shared his time on Earth with scientist Jane Foster and Steve Rogers fell in love with the Pegic Carter officer of the Strategic Scientific Reserve. All four characters were portrayed as intelligent, independent and successful women, but their stories – and their positions within MCU society – only served to support the emotional development of their male colleagues.

Although Pepper, Betty, Jane, and Peggy had a lot to offer on paper, the scope and scope of the expanding MCU didn’t leave much room for growth. The 2012 team, The Avengers, put the last three side by side and gave Pepper only a small appearance. Although Pepper only played a small role in the film, he turned out to be the most resilient female figure the MCU had to offer.

Phase two: moral support

Overall, the Marvel Cinematic Universe mainly focused on action and adventure. This is partly why Phase Two struggled to find a place for its female characters in the storylines. The Phase One women had served their purpose as love interests when the curtains closed. After Marvel’s leading heroes were guided on their way to heroism, it was unclear what role they would play in further installments. The MCU authors found only part of the answer to this problem by placing some characters in the background and changing the role of others.

During the first phase Ironman 2 Pepper was promoted to CEO of Stark Industries, which gave her more responsibility and enabled her to grow as a female professional within the series. At the end of the film, however, she was romantically associated with Tony. This made her an emotional anchor, which the authors needed to enable the hero to grow as an individual in both The Avengers and The Avengers Iron Man 3, in the The avengers Pepper’s cameo served to highlight the emotional impact of the victim Stark wanted to make at the end of the film. Her role in phase two continued to be one of the supportive: it was the voice in Stark’s head that kept him from his mistakes and took on the responsibility that Stark no longer wanted to deal with. Currently Iron Man 3 offered a promise of radical change for the character when Pepper gained her own superpowers through the Extremis virus, but a short voice from Stark at the end of the film released her from her heroic potential and left her by the side again. Lines once Avangers: Age of the Ultron came around.

Similar to Pepper, Jane was given a bigger role in phase two. She became a key figure in the main story of Thor: The dark world, After fulfilling their purpose on the hero’s solo excursions, both women were (again) on the side Age of ultron, Their absence was explained with a particularly lazy text: During a scene at a victory celebration, both characters could not attend the celebrations because they had a certain responsibility due to their (successful) professional career. Although the few dialogues allowed women a certain off-screen development, the scene only served as a quick explanation of why none of them appeared in the film. Although gender roles were juxtaposed and Pepper and Jane were portrayed as strong, independent women, the scene also signaled a sore spot within the MCU: there was clear evidence that women were not due within the series and not important enough for were a transfer into the team-up films. Leaving the characters out of the Avengers series was an easy and inexpensive choice that strongly contradicted the MCU’s concept of female characters as “successful women”: the characters were not needed to support the main storyline of the film and were therefore omitted ,

Still, it was Betty and Peggy who really had the short end of the stick. To The avengers swapped Edward Norton for Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, all characters from 2008 The incredible Hulk were quickly swept under the carpet and Betty was never mentioned again. Meanwhile, Peggy had aged significantly since the events of Captain America: The First Avenger and was replaced by Natasha Romanoff in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Although she had no romantic relationship with Steve Rogers, she still managed to close her lips with the hero before the credits.

In the middle of the second phase, the alien warrior Gamora introduced a new, more sustainable kind of love interest in the MCU. Debut in 2014 Guardians of the galaxyGamora was more similar to Black Widow than the previously mentioned MCU women. Instead of serving primarily as a love partner, Gamora was introduced as a full-fledged (main) character who acted independently of the story’s hero. Both the launch of Black Widow in Ironman 2 and Gamora’s, however, were still pervaded by the tendency toward the female character to have a romantic relationship with the main character of the film. In fact, Natasha herself played the role of the “girl” four times and fluttered her eyelashes at Tony Ironman 2and supported Steve The winter soldierto mess around with Bruce Age of ultron and sacrificed himself for Clint in endgame,

To Age of ultronFinal chapter of the second phase ant man introduced another successful businesswoman to the Cinematic Universe: Hope van Dyne, the senior board member of Pym Technologies. Hope’s playful relationship with the main hero Scott showed an easy chance in the way the MCU treated her love interests and gave her her own plot. one that wasn’t necessarily related to Scott’s. Both Hope and Gamora’s storyline focused on family love for their parents / siblings, which helped maintain their independent arches throughout the series.

Phase Three: Love in the Age of Heroes

Age of Ultron Dealing with the support women of the MCU didn’t promise much for the further development of the characters. The phase three opener Captain America: Civil War only made things worse. Peggy died off-screen and the void she had left was filled by the weirdest, shoe-packed romance on the MCU’s screen when Steve started dating Peggy’s niece Sharon – who, in turn, was completely forgotten after the character left her had first shared kiss with the hero. Peggy lived on both in flashbacks and in her own television series, but her influence on the MCU’s cinematic side was reduced to that of a memory: it became a symbol of hope for Steve; something that should help him remember who he was and what he was fighting for.

Despite civil wars Pepper focused heavily on Tony Stark as the main character and was again excluded from the characterful drama. This made sense as far as history was concerned, since her character had always served as Stark’s voice of reason. If she’d appeared in either of them as Tony’s moral compass Age of ultron or civil war, she could easily have suppressed most of Tony’s emotional impulses that drove the overarching plot of both films. Although she starred in more MCU films than any other female supporting character, Pepper’s storyline was entirely determined by the needs of the man for whom it was written. Small roles in Spider-Man: homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War has reintroduced Pepper as a fiance to an adult and responsible man Ironmanthat at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame settled with Potts to start a family. Pepper played Tony’s voice of reason again.

Jane’s absence from the canvas continued during the third phase, when the character, although an important part of Thor’s background story on earth, was put out to pasture again Thor: Ragnarok, In the film, Thor states that they broke up with his search for the infinity stones, which seemed somewhat alienated after the couple’s hopeful reunion at the end of the year The dark world, endgame their relationship turned into a joke when Thor remembered their relationship funny.

Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: homecoming new love interests introduced into the MCU and Ant man and the wasp The role of Hope van Dyne was given considerable weight. Overall, however, the importance of love and romantic relationships within the MCU was greatly downplayed, as the portrayal of Jane, Pepper, Betty, and Peggy had signaled in the early Phase Three films.

Most of the relationships that emerged in the later MCU films flourished and perished outside the screen, as in the case of Thor and Jane, Bruce and Natasha, and Steve and Sharon. Other relationships, such as the novels between Wanda and Vision, Gamora and Peter, and the rekindled relationship between Pepper and Tony, largely developed off-screen and quickly ended in tragic death as their love turned into serious engagement.

Instead of focusing on romantic relationships that had not always worked out in earlier films, phase three focused more on platonic, friendly relationships by spanning a number of strange character pairs. Examples are the relationships between Steve and Sam and Steve and Tony (civil war), Thor and Bruce (Ragnarok), Tony and Peter (homecoming), T’Challa and Everett (Black Panther), Thor and Rocket (infinity war) and Carol and Nick (Captain Marvel). Most of the last phase three films played down further romantic plot lines. Spider-Man: Far from home, strongly supported this casual attitude to romance by ridiculing the weakness in teenage relationships through Betty’s and Ned’s Flash in the Pan relationship.

Phase four: The further development of the buddy film

In short, Phase One treated its supportive female cast like most blockbusters. Although most films portrayed their female characters as successful individuals, they were mostly there to support the male heroes and take on stereotypical gender roles. Due to the often unsustainable nature of such characters in the course of a long story – when the curtains fell on a kiss, their roles were almost played out – the MCU tried to find a place for its established “lovers” in phase two. Since none of the Phase One women had their own independent act to justify their presence in other films, they were either thrown aside or redesigned for further trips. New heroines like Gamora and Hope were given a stronger role in their first appearance, shaping them as individual characters to prevent such problems from appearing in the sequels that would inevitably follow. However, this also meant a step back from the concept of “love” as the main topic within the plot lines of the male protagonists. In order to compensate for the plot, the main actors in the third phase received strong secondary rebounds.

What does all this mean for the women of the MCU in the future? Looking at phase 4, it appears that the MCU is being used in crossover films such as Ragnarokand connected Doctor Strange with the scarlet witch and the hawks with the winter soldier. It is very likely that further announcements regarding fascinating character pairings will follow for both the fourth and fifth phases.

As for the concept of love in the MCU, Taika Waititi surprised everyone by convincing Natalie Portman to return to the role of Jane Foster Love and thunder, Portman, whose character comes from Phase 1, had previously indicated that she was unsatisfied with her participation in the MCU – which is understandable given the initial, gender-specific role of her character in the franchise. However, the fourth phase seems to be a new promise for the female characters of the MCU: Marvel will finally allow the women to shine themselves by nominating Natasha Romanoff as the heroine in the title Black widow (after a decade of playing the second violin of her male counterparts) and bringing Jane Foster back in a big way for Love and thunderand gave her the attention she had long deserved.

