advertisement

Oxford boss Karl Robinson called for FA Cup repeats to be canceled after his League One fighters had a second chance to dump top flight Newcastle from the fourth round.

The Robinson men fought their way to a 0-0 tie for 52,221 in St James’ Park to bring the Magpies back to Kassam Stadium, although he later admitted that he would have preferred the band to be arranged that day.

When asked if he agreed with the suggestion of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola that repetitions should be thrown away, he said: “Are you asking my chairman or me? My president wants it, believe me.

advertisement

“I don’t think that would be bad. We’re going to play nine games in the month of February with a team of 20 players. That’s what we have. Karl Robinson is not a fan of FA Cup repeats – but he has one against Newcastle (Mike Egerton / PA)

“We don’t have the means or the means to do that, so I think it would be better for everyone if it were finished today.

“It immediately gives us a solution, it does not allow any backlog in games in February and possibly even in March, which will have a major impact on all our players.”

“At our level we play a stupid number of games – we’re going to play more than 60 games this year, which is ridiculous. The bodies of my players are at the breaking point and I don’t think it’s fair.”

At our level we play a stupid number of games – we are going to play more than 60 games this year, which is ridiculous. The bodies of my players are at the breaking point and I don’t think it’s fair.

Newcastle, who has not made it to the fifth round since 2006, missed the chance to do so with a pale display, despite handling a £ 81 million snare force from Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Indeed, they needed goalkeeper Karl Darlow to refuse Marcus Browne one to one with 20 minutes remaining and then replace Nathan Holland at the end when the visitors threatened to jump.

Robinson said, “That’s probably the last thought in my mind tonight when I go to sleep.” What if? What if Browney could have taken that risk? “Robinson predicted that Marcus Browne’s late chance comes to mind (Owen Humphreys / PA)

For the opposite song Steve Bruce, whose players would now lose much of their winter vacation to prepare for the repeat, there was intense frustration.

He said: “Frustrated, disappointed, upset. From the first to the last minute we were never in good enough possession, as we gave the ball away.

“Our whole attitude was wrong and when that happens and you start a terrible start, it encourages Oxford who, let’s be honest, participated in the cup match and made it difficult for us. Steve Bruce was not impressed by his players (Owen Humphreys / PA)

“But we made it really difficult for ourselves because of the way we turned in the property, turned the ball around and the number of mistakes we made was ridiculous.

“We are still in the hat, we should look forward to that, but we will be better if we go to Oxford for a week on Tuesday or whenever it is, because I don’t think we can be as poor as we were today. “

advertisement