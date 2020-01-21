The road to success: The crucial importance of investing in high quality content as a company

advertisement

2019 saw a number of new marketing strategies, including influencer marketing, support groups, and consumer-generated ads. However, blogging still plays an important role in your company’s marketing mix and should not be neglected. Content marketing has been proven to deliver convincing results. This is one of the most effective ways to increase brand awareness, increase sales, build customer loyalty and stay ahead of the competition.

What is quality content?

While there is no clear and precise definition of what classifies the quality of content as “high” or “bad”, there are certainly some key indicators of what makes the quality of content appear inferior. The design, typography, appearance and functionality of a website initially have the ability to welcome and fascinate readers, or to disturb them immediately. Basically, a page with low quality exudes little trust and no desire to read on. Proper page design as the first step in creating high quality content.

To access text-rich content, the bare minimum should be both short and complete. A human feeling is essential. Often after reading the first sentence, it becomes clear whether the content has been proofread by a human eye or has only been passed through an automated editing system that limits the flow and legibility of your content. Another clear sign of bad content is that it has been hashed or copied again. Originality and exclusivity are the core characteristics of high quality content.

With organic search, the average word count of the Google search result on the first page is around 1,890 words.

Beat the competition

With the vast majority of businesses actively and frequently contributing to their corporate blogs, those who don’t will inevitably fall into decline. On the other hand, companies that publish poor quality, irrelevant and unappealing content are gradually being pushed out of the market. The bottom line is that sharing high quality online content more often is one of the most cost-effective and necessary ways to generate more leads and conversions in an increasingly commercial world.

One way to stand out from the crowd is to provide something new, relevant, and valuable.

To stay competitive, you need to commit to a continuous flow of content. Contest content will be unique and original. In order for startups and emerging companies to be taken seriously in competition, they should assert themselves and create content that demonstrates their brand identity.

It has been found that small businesses with blogs achieve lead growth up to 126 percent higher than small businesses with no blogs. This is because potential customers who have read your blog are usually better informed about your offers.

Build brand awareness

Blogging and branding your blog will increase traffic to your website, increase the number of your social media followers, increase engagement and generate leads. Special written content that adds value to your readership positions your company as a valuable source of information and answer to a market problem. Your potential customers not only associate your brand with your product or service, but also with your ambitions, specialties and interests in the wider context of your niche. In other words, much of the quality of your content depends on whether you provide answers and information to your potential customers.

By frequently and consistently updating your company blog with relevant content and searchable keywords, you are more likely to be found by potential customers. Sharing content on your corporate website is a sure-fire way to reach your immediate audience, as it is likely to ask search engines such as Google-specific questions to which your content provides answers. However, in order to spread the network far and wide, it is essential that your content can be shared on social networks.

Social media content can be contagious, but only if it is worth your consumers’ time. Interactive and easy-to-read text is part of the shared content. Make sure that your website and your social media accounts contain common buttons to promote distribution. An influential share is enough to keep your content in the consumption zone of your new population. Remember that only high-quality content arouses the interest and willingness to share your content.

Demonstrate competence

Only with the highest quality content can you demonstrate expertise and position your brand as the market leader. Solving specific problems, filling knowledge gaps, and providing credible and relevant information are the ultimate ways to make a name for yourself as an industry expert. From here, you can expect customers and prospects to automatically turn to you as an exclusive industry news hub. Being in such a position is one thing, but keeping it is another. To keep your throne as the king of content in your market, you need to improve your game and understand the importance of your blog and how to maintain it.

Regardless of whether you create your own blog content by hiring industry experts to write it for you, or by letting experts research, create, and edit your content, it will appear under your brand name. This is perhaps the most important requirement for high quality content. To ensure that your brand is valued as a trusted industry expert, you shouldn’t risk getting in touch with boring, non-technical, inaccurate content. In fact, technical statistical content can be made exciting with WordPress themes and plugins that don’t require programming skills – just great content.

Get out of the spending race

As most industries become more saturated and new players are added every day, the competition for customer interaction and customer loyalty has increased. It can be easy to get into an spending race with your competitors to reach potential customers. Those who use content marketing seem to have recognized the economics of their superpowers. In fact, content marketing costs 62 percent less than traditional marketing and generates up to three times more leads.

Paid ads generally require a continuous flow of investment to get results. In the meantime, content marketing seems to be gaining momentum over time, with no further investment required. This, along with the fact that it generates 3 times more leads than traditional marketing, is a no-brainer why any company should improve their content game.

In view of this, it should be noted that inferior content neither generates leads nor leads to long-term success. The key is to focus on creating high quality, engaging, and engaging content that will remain powerful and relevant until the next update. In other words, the success of content depends less on how big the budget is than how it is invested.

The Internet appears to be rich in content, but in fact most of it lacks purpose, reasoning and function. Ultimately, this means that more companies have the opportunity to use their markets and become industry leaders.

Dev Sharma, CEO and founder of Casberry Media

