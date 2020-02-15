Alternative route announced.



From Saturday, an important street in Dubai will be partially blocked, the road and traffic authorities said.

In a tweet, the RTA said: “Attention: From Saturday, February 15th, 2020, 00:00 hrs, the right lane in Al Gharbi Street in the direction of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street in the north will be closed. At the same time, the street will be closed on King Salman Bin Abdulaziz open Al Saud St. towards Al Gharbi St. “

The closure lasts a total of 10 days.

At the same time, the flow of traffic is redirected to another street.

– RTA (@rta_dubai), February 14, 2020