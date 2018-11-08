advertisement

However, it turned out that Wednesday night’s flashback episode had been in progress for some time. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently announced that the writers had planned to do one from the start. The overall aesthetic of “Riverdale” is already pretty retro and shows itself from Betty’s frequent overalls to the gang’s neon hangout, Pop’s Diner. The show even picked the actors who play Riverdales’ concerned and sometimes sensible parents from 90s hits like “Twin Peaks” and “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

The “Midnight Club” episode pays homage to the time when the main characters played younger versions of their TV parents. Flashbacks, told by Alice Cooper (girl Amick), take place in her junior year: “Phones had cables, Winona had Johnny and everything smelled of teen spirit,” she says. They show what happened when their generation discovered Gryphons and Gargoyles, an addictive board game that reappeared more than 20 years later, causing two current Riverdale High students to kill themselves. Their story begins with the Saturday punishment and alludes to characters from different cliques, alluding to “The Breakfast Club”, who connect during their time together.

Here’s a closer look at the characters – whose names are linked to Alice’s description – and how the actors modeled them on the models of their TV parents.

advertisement

Lili Reinhart as Alice Smith

Before she married Hal Cooper, Alice was a stubborn, discreet, and probably lousy member of the Southside Serpents. (Network television doesn’t give much certainty about it, but it feels right.) As a result, she gets into a fight in the school bathroom, but eventually shows the strong moral compass she shares with her daughter Betty.

“Riverdale” has long been compared to “Twin Peaks” because of the action of the first season and similar pictures. However, the most solid similarities are the existence of determined cooperatives and the presence of Amick. The actress was 19 years old when she started playing Double R Diner’s waitress, Shelly Johnson – just a few years younger than Reinhart, who studied Amick’s mannerisms in the David Lynch series, on “The Midnight Club To prepare.

Dark lipstick, perfect hair and a hint of self-confidence? Check, check and check.

KJ Apa as Fred Andrews (“The Artist Athlete”)

Luke Perry, who plays Fred Andrews, is one of the most reserved members of the Riverdale cast when it comes to his off-screen presence. At the beginning of the show, however, he had a high rank in star power. Perry became famous when he played the evil Dylan McKay on the incredibly popular “Beverly Hills, 90210” in the 90s.

This character is in stark contrast to Fred, who is the most rational character in the series and apparently has always been a good egg. The main struggle of his character – at least before Gryphons and Gargoyles – is the choice between sport and music. Not too different from his boy Archie, is it?

Apa nails Perry’s glow and head tilts while the hair and wardrobe departments perfect the hairstyle and blue-on-blue outfit.

Though neither she nor her character appear in this episode, it’s worth noting that Molly Ringwald, queen of 80s youth cinema, regularly appears on the series as Archie’s mother and Fred’s estranged wife Mary Andrews.

Cole Sprouse as Forsythe Pendleton Jones Jr.

Yes, that’s FP Jones leaning on Hermione. Crazy, right? But don’t worry, he and Alice are still sharing a series of scenes.

Cole Sprouse refrains from yelling at anyone FP (Skeet Ulrich) uses to scold Jughead, but he appears to be quietly desperate. Young FP looks remarkably similar to Ulrich’s “Scream” character Billy Loomis, complete with the casual t-shirt and greasy hair – but without the bloody hands.

Camila Mendes as Hermine Gomez (“The Rebelling Catholic”)

Marisol Nichols was not as famous a 90s star as some of her Riverdale colleagues, although she appeared as Audrey Griswold on “Vegas Vacation” in 1997 episode of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Scream 2.” Young Hermione looks more like a lost backup dancer “… Baby One More Time” video that Camila Mendes alluded to on Instagram.

(Side note: Who wrote “End Apartheid” on this mirror with lipstick?)

Ashleigh Murray as Sierra Samuels (“The Political Animal”) and Madelaine Petsch as Penelope Blossom (“The Teacher’s Pet”)

Robin Givens usually plays Sierra McCoy, the stubborn former Mayor of Riverdale, and Ashleigh Murray plays her daughter Josie. Givens played a number of leading roles, such as the spoiled Darlene Merriman in “Head of the Class,” but Murray still faced quite a challenge.

Nathalie Boltt, a South African actress that American viewers would probably only recognize as Penelope Blossom, was only active in film and television in the 2000s. But we simply could not remove the glasses on Madelaine Petsch from this list.

Michael Consuelos as Hiram Lodge and everyone else

Charles Melton plays his character Reggie’s father, who appears to be Marty and doesn’t really care about the “Riverdale” fans because we know very little about Reggie himself. Casey Cott also appears as Sierra’s secret friend, a sack lunch with Tom Keller. (Yes, Kevin’s father has a first name and it’s not a sheriff.)

Michael Consuelos performs as Hiram Lodge, which is usually played by the actor’s father, Mark Consuelos. Kelly Ripa, the matriarch of the Consuelos family, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she would soon appear on the show as Hiram’s lover. Looks like “Riverdale” the family business has become. How much lodge of them!

The most exciting guest star of the episode, however, is one that younger audiences may not recognize easily: Anthony Michael Hall. The “Breakfast Club” star plays Principal Featherhead, the Mr. Vernon equivalent whose surname competes with Principal Weatherbee’s Riverdale. See for yourself:

advertisement