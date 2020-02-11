If you book a hotel by the hour, it can create some connotations in love that are reserved for quick connections and romantic encounters.

But the reason for an increase in the number of hotels in Manchester offering this service is probably not why you think.

The demand for “short stays” or “daycations” has closed a gap in the market and several online agents have emerged that have benefited from the demand.

While hourly rooms – or beds – are not a new phenomenon, these new locations have digitized the process and made it easily accessible – not to mention increasing awareness.

The sale of empty rooms – or even the double sale of rooms – makes great financial sense.

And it is not aimed at those who are looking for a “love hotel”. These agents are aimed directly at a specific daily clientele, mainly business people, travelers and families.

In fact, vacation travelers make up around 35% of customers who book a hotel for daily use.

The vast majority use them for business purposes. Around a quarter of them are used as a resting place on the go.

If you open a room during the day, you have the opportunity to rest for a few hours. An exhausted parent needs a few hours for himself or it can be an alternative to coffee shops in the city center doing some work.

Of course, the service is still suitable for customers who are looking for a room for a romantic rendezvous – and in many cases, no credit card is required to book.

At least 30 hotels in Greater Manchester are now promoting rooms that can be booked during business hours through new online portals, including Dayuse.com and bythehour.com.

Even the Accor hotel chain has reserved part of its booking page for those who want to book a room for daily use.

In most cases, different time slots are available, usually between 3, 6 and 8 hours, and they are often up to 75% cheaper than an overnight stay.

Many of the Manchester hotels that have joined the service are high-end hotels, including the Edwardian Manchester, a five-star Radisson Collection hotel.

And it seems to be a win-win situation on both sides. Customers can book without having to commit to an overnight stay, and hotels make money with a room that is otherwise empty until the evening.

In many cases, it is not just a room that is offered, as many of the hotels enrolled for the service also offer their guests the full use of their facilities while they are there. And depending on where you book, you can book a luxury spa, food and drink, or a pool.

David Lebée, founder and CEO of Dayuse.com, said: “It was already a growing phenomenon in France when dayuse.com started and we are excited to launch daycations in the UK market. We believe that this is the new travel trend in France could become Britain as well as on the continent and around the world.

“Short stays are of interest not only for matters and people who want to escape their children, but also for business travelers who may need a job to refresh themselves between meetings or catch up on sleep in jetlag.

“For other people, the idea of ​​just spending a day in a fancy hotel that they couldn’t otherwise afford is just fun. Of course, this works best if you combine it with a stay so that you can for the next day can return to their house. ” Night.”