I would normally say “why, oh why?”, But this looks pretty funny and there is a lot of context about why Gru is still some kind of fool, although when lit, he’s one of the toughest animated characters ever , The guy hit a great white shark in the first film, if you don’t remember, and was something of a super villain throughout his theatrical run, then hero, then villain, then hero again. Even the minions have become one of the most popular parts of the film as people can’t get enough of it. But it goes without saying to bring the thing back to when Gru was a child, since the henchmen met him at the end of their own film and started following the young thief when he ran away with his prize. Scarlett Overkill is unlikely to appear in this upcoming film unless a twist is planned, but there are plenty of bad guys who want the young Gru’s head to look like it since he tried to prove it this time He is more than his mother and three adopted daughters. He actively faces up to six different super villains, who appear to have the power and influence over other villains that cause them to band together.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pN1HNkoL2QA [/ embed]

The Rise of Gru is actually a Minions movie, so it’s hard to say how much time it takes to develop Gru’s rise to power, since the fact that he’s still Minions makes it hard to believe that he will be the only one focus. But it’s clear that the Gru minions were obviously just as frustrated over the time they were together as when he needed them to be helpful. The minions definitely have their own personality and, unfortunately, are sometimes extremely easy to distract and tend to behave in a way that not many people can understand. But so far it is pretty clear that they get stuck at Gru and don’t go anywhere. However, stealing an esteemed item from the super villains is a sticking point that could embarrass Gru and the minions just because he’s so desperate to be seen as someone who matters that he might say something that is difficult to take back. Of course, the piece of jewelry could be more of a small plot device, which would mean that much of the trailer as we’ve seen it so far could be a big challenge that leads to something else.

That would not be that bad, however, to be realistic as it is a terrible way to see the film on a silver platter with some of the best scenes as one person is expecting big moments. It could take forever as the film is constantly evolving , On the other hand, if those moments were given up in the trailers from the start and fed into the film, it might be interesting, since the rest of the film would work to outperform its own intro and thus also its own. Maybe it is better if it continues like this. Gru as a young child definitely sounds like it is more open to great gestures and hijinks, since he and the minions are still getting used to each other and the many weaknesses that exist between them at this point, and it is very likely that they could end up making a lot of mess before the movie is over. It is enough to ask whether we will see more of Gru’s mother in this film and whether she will remain the same person that we have already seen. Basically, Gru degrades every chance she gets and doesn’t approve of anything.

So far, the film looks like it could be extremely fun and a sequel to Minions and Despicable Me, which go back to the basics and give a good account of Gru and his time before his adoption, which means he was Really despicable at one point before going softly around the edges. But it will also be a connecting experience between Gru and the henchmen, since their shared history is obviously very long and has taken a few unexpected turns here and there, but they haven’t managed to wedge a wedge between them until the final film The henchmen went away with Gru’s brother. All in all, it should be a fun experience and it could be something that the audience will really enjoy.