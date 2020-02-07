Advertisers understand that providing facts to consumers doesn’t sell products. In order to get people’s attention, successful advertising provides information in a simple and emotional way that consumers will notice and hopefully make a purchase.

Climate communications scientists use the same messaging principles – visual, local, and dramatic – to provide facts that attract public attention. Such messages are intended to help people understand the risk associated with them and possibly change their behavior.

As social scientists studying the effectiveness of climate change communication strategies, we became curious about a specific message that we found online. Some houses that were offered for sale in South Florida were accompanied by advertising banners with the words “floods damage the house value”. Find out more before you buy. Find out now for free. “The ads were sponsored by the First Street Foundation through their website FloodIQ.com. The nonprofit foundation provides detailed aerial photographs of current and future floods as a result of rising sea levels.

My colleague and I decided to interview the residents of the South Florida coast to better understand how information affects their attitudes and opinions. Have these messages, developed by a nonprofit organization, changed the perception of coastal residents living in lower areas about the risk of coastal flooding from rising sea levels?

Many studies on communication and response to climate change have been based on national surveys or more local surveys of counties and states that are prone to a series of coastal floods. We focused our survey on a single region and a most vulnerable population: those who live in postcodes on the South Florida coast, where the likelihood of flooding in local areas is extremely high.

With the permission of the First Street Foundation to reproduce their maps of what future flooding might look like, we developed a survey to understand the effectiveness of customized news. How would this message affect residents’ beliefs about climate change and sea level rise? We also asked if residents believed their communities and homes were in danger.

Between October and December 2018, we surveyed more than 1,000 residents in 166 postcodes in South Florida. All respondents were at risk from the direct or indirect effects of flooding on their homes, including a decline in property values, as is seen as a less desirable goal for coastal properties.

www.FloodiQ.com

Maps can be a way to identify the potential flood risk.

We surveyed residents of seven metropolitan areas, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Fort Myers, Key West, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Palm Beach, and Vero Beach. Half of the sample received a map of their own city, scaled so that their city block was visible. The maps illustrated what could happen in a Category 3 hurricane with storm surges in just 15 years at the current sea level rise rate.

Do visual information make a difference?

The study was designed to examine how residents could perceive the vulnerability of their property and their communities to severe storms. We asked residents about their political affiliation and support for policies such as zone laws, gasoline taxes, and other measures to combat climate change.

Surprisingly, we found that those who viewed the maps on average believed less in climate change than those who had not viewed the maps.

In addition, those who saw the maps were less likely to believe that climate change is responsible for the increasing intensity of storms than those who had not seen the maps. The respondents who rated themselves Republicans were the most negative of the cards.

Those who saw the maps no longer believed that climate change existed, that climate change increases the severity of storms, or that sea levels rise and are related to climate change. Even more dramatic was the assumption that one’s homes were prone to flooding or that rising sea levels would decrease local property values ​​if exposed to the scientific map.

In line with national surveys, party identification was the strongest indicator of general perception of climate change and sea level rise. However, the majority of homeowners denied that, regardless of political affiliation, there was a risk to their property values.

What does it take to change your mind?

We believe that motivating our respondents, whose underlying beliefs in opinion formation, is important when we think about these survey results. In particular, people often process information or learn in a way that protects their existing beliefs or their partisan leanings.

In the general belief of our respondents about climate change and its connection with sea level rise, those who belonged to the Republican Party could have declined the cards because they questioned their party’s stance on the matter or because they didn’t see it Information as credible given their previous views. Regarding our respondents’ assessment of the future impact of sea level rise on property values, all of the homeowners we surveyed, regardless of their partiality, may have been motivated by their personal financial interests to reject the thought of sea level rise would reduce their own property values.

It is important to emphasize that targeted information on climate change can lead to unintended effects. While accurate and easy-to-grasp information is important, a more sophisticated approach will be required to change the understanding of information. As advertisers know, more than facts are required to sell a product.

Risa Palm is a professor of urban studies and public health at Georgia State University. Toby W. Bolsen is an associate professor of American politics in the Political Science Department of the State of Georgia. This comment was first published on The Conversation.