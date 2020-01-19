The reward has been increased to provide information that led to an arrest / conviction in the Sumter slaughterhouse

advertisement

The reward for information leading to an arrest / conviction in a horse slaughter in Sumter County has been increased.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s investigators continue to investigate the investigation into a horse that was pulled from the Sumterville area last year. They ask anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous and be eligible for up to $ 5,000 reward, those with information at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) can contact Crimeline.

In December, law enforcement officers from across Central Florida warned of an outbreak of horse slaughter. The chiefs of police in the counties of Sumter, Marion and Manatee investigated crimes on their territory and it was suspected that the horses were harvested in Palmetto for meat.

advertisement

The suspect mentioned above is considered a person interested in a case of horse murder in Manatee County. Similar cases have also been reported in the Sumter and Marion counties.

A photo of a suspect who was considered a person of interest in a Manatee County case has been released. He was searched for questioning and it was not known whether he might have been linked to other horse thefts, officials say.

Earlier this month, the Lake County sheriff’s office responded to social media posts alleging that horses were slaughtered in the Sorrento region. Sheriff officials said they had not responded to requests for delivery in the area regarding the killing of animals.

However, they have confirmed that they have responded to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle in the Sorrento area that corresponds to the description of a vehicle in another county that slaughtered horses. They patrolled the area extensively, but found neither the vehicle nor injured or dead horses.

Horse owners are encouraged to be vigilant in ensuring the safety of their animals. All suspicious property-related incidents, such as B. Attempts to gain access or cut fences should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

advertisement