It dates from the 80s and is a series that pays homage to the monstrous, deadly and often slimy creatures that made the 80s a fantastic decade of horror.

George A. Romero may have set a frightening new standard for modern zombie movies, but that’s about it Dan O’Bannon (Alien, Lifeforce, Total Recall) who have proven how fun zombies can be. Filled with unusual humor, punk rock attitude and endlessly quotable lines, The return of the living dead remains one of the best horror comedies ever. The people struggling through a random zombie outbreak have found an enemy who is far smarter and more talkative than the zombies that existed before. Many of them stand out in a cast of colorful characters. However, it stands before all of them Tarman, one of the most endearing and expressive undead of horror.

Tarman is the Ground Zero zombie in The Return of the Living Dead. As Frank (James Karen) shows new employee Freddy (Thom Mathews) The ropes in the Uneeda Medical Supply warehouse leave no corner of the place open. Including the large canisters in the basement, which contained the military chemical 2-4-5 trioxin, and of course a body. Frank decides to continue showing off by testing the robustness of the drum. he pierces it instead. It releases the gas that revives all the dead nearby. When you consider that the warehouse is next to a cemetery, that’s terrible news for the living. When Freddy’s friends search for him, they find the lanky, slimy corpse from the canister that Tarman is fondly known for his soaked tar-like appearance. Tarman is very, very excited to be in the presence of living brains. Poor suicide (Mark Venturini) becomes breakfast.

An essential part of the makeup artist’s work is problem solving. You have to adapt consistently under time and financial pressure and find viable solutions. The production for this film came with a whole new level of difficulty for Kenny Myers (The Mad, Pirates of the Caribbean: At the End of the World) and his team. That’s because he was hired three weeks after the six-week shoot after the film’s original makeup artist was fired. Since all of the previous artist’s work had fallen apart after three weeks of shooting, Myers and the crew had to start over.

Fortunately, they didn’t have to start from scratch. production designer William Stout (The Mist, Pan’s Labyrinth) supervised the shoot and had many watercolor sketches of the living dead to recreate the makeup. The previous artist had already created Tarman, which had already had some camera times, so Myers could only improve and optimize the design. His first step was to make the undead character as expressive as Stout’s sketches.

He started with the eyes; The original look consisted of painted ping pong balls, but Myers gave them more depth, new iris with lenses, and then coated them with epoxy for that glazed, lifelike look. He commissioned a seamstress to completely rebuild the suit, which was then coated with methyl cellulose for the slimy effect.

While Allan Trautman (The Happytime Murders) played Tarman, the close-up of the zombie biting suicide’s skull was played by Myers’ hand, which manipulated the head of the Tarman suit to look like a puppet. He and his team made a mouthpiece to hide his hand while puppetizing the bite. The crew made a mistake of gelatin for Suicide to see the bite up close.

Although his time on the screen is relatively short, Tarman remains one of the most memorable monsters ever. From the way his eyes widen with excitement to the way he used the iconic word “Braaains!” It’s adorable and downright impressive how much turmoil behind the scenes brought him to life.

