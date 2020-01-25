advertisement

When the United States announced that it would bring The Biggest Loser back, many hesitated and asked if it was a good idea. Rumors of the original show said it was unhealthy and promoted for an unsafe lifestyle.

However, the instructor became the host Bob Harper and coach Steve Cook and Erica Lugo make sure none of this happens.

“We give them the tools to make sure it’s a lifestyle change. There’s a support team they’ll get later, there’s a personal trainer, gym membership – it’s not just a cold turkey [if you are sent home], “the 35-year-old Cook told us weekly exclusively during a scheduled visit.” We will be there with every step. This is not the end of your fitness journey. I even hate the word “trip” because there is a beginning and an end. It’s a lifestyle change that needs to be meaningful for the rest of your life. “

Teri Aguiar, Erica Lugo, Katarina Bouton, PhiXavier Holmes, James DiBattista and Kristi McCart on “The Biggest Loser”. Richie Knapp / USA Network

33-year-old Lugo, who has lost £ 150 over the past two years and has cancer, also noted that it was so much more throughout the season than the number that showed up during weekly considerations.

“One of the things we always said this season is that you not only lose weight physically, but also hold on to all the weight, mentally and emotionally,” she said to us. Much of the new season consists of a weekly session in which Harper [54] talks about the process – something that wasn’t part of the original season and that allowed participants to really engage in their struggles.

Phixavier Holms, James DiBattista, Kristi McCart, Domenico Bruggelis, Teri Aguiar, Katarina Bouton, Erica Lugo, Bob Harper, Steve Cook, Megan Hoffman, Robert Richardson II., Dolores Tomorrow, Micah Collum, Kim Emami-Davis during ‘The Biggest Loser , John Britt / USA network

“We want the stories of the participants to determine the show more than ever. We don’t have these crazy temptations and we don’t have these voting knockouts, ”added Harper. “So it’s none of that, it’s kind of like old school reality television. We really wanted to restart it and we wanted to do it a little more in 2020.”

He said: “It helps not only the participants themselves, but the viewers at home to see someone they could relate to a story they have and hopefully to inspire them.”

In fact, the numbers on the scale may be less shocking this season – and that’s not a bad thing.

Robert Richardson II, Steve Cook, Kyle Yeo, Megan Hoffman and Kim Emami-Davis from Richie Knapp / USA Network

“The numbers are really good, but I think they are a little more tangible in your head,” the former celebrity apprentice advisor said in the third week of the competition. “A couple of people give you some big numbers, but I think they are a bit more reserved and I feel really good about it. I think it will speak to all these critics and everyone. There are haters everywhere.”

The Biggest Loser premieres on January 28 at 9 p.m. in the United States. ET.

