A program to alleviate long-standing parking problems around the Stepping Hill Hospital was rated by the residents as “outrageous”.

Tensions between hospital staff and locals have reached their boiling point in recent years. The residents complain about blocked access roads, noise pollution and rudeness of the workers.

However, the suggestions from the Stockport Council to solve the problem were received with rage by the people in the area.

The planned system envisages the creation of two parking zones on both sides of the A6. It gives residents the opportunity to acquire up to two annual permits (£ 32 each), while hospital staff and hospital operate a wage and exhibition system.

The city council accepts that there is no “easy solution”, but believes that the proposals would make parking easier for residents, while “recognizing the need to allow some parking spaces for non-residents to help the hospital and local residents Companies can continue to be supported ”. ,

The Stepping Hill Neighborhood Parking Action Group (SNAG), however, responded to the proposals angrily, claiming that residents were forced to pay the bill for the hospital’s problem.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

A group spokesman said: “As SNAG, we want a fair solution for residents, but we get a” tariff “parking solution – and not a fair one that takes residents into account.”

“We are not quite sure what we are paying for. We are a free parking lot, now we will be a paid parking lot. We have to pay to park in front of our houses – it seems merciful.

“It is outrageous what you are proposing at the moment.”

The problem has been exacerbated since the hospital chiefs raised the price of on-site parking in 2016, causing many employees to park on the surrounding streets.

The fees were dropped again two years later, but staff were reluctant to withdraw because they had grown accustomed to parking for free on the street within walking distance of the hospital.

Bonis Crescent, Stockport

(Image: Copyright unknown)

SNAG believes that the proposals represent a faulty “bureaucratic solution” – and claims that the root of the problem lies with the hospital.

They call on local MPs Mary Robinson and Will Wragg to continue to exert pressure in Westminster, saying that an appropriate solution is needed for patients as much as for everyone else.

However, it’s not just the official campaign group that has been outraged by the proposed program.

Gareth Eccleston, who recently moved into an estate in Eyam Grove, said:

“I don’t agree with the proposal at all. Payment and exhibition machines legitimize hospital visitors to park in front of their house and enable the municipal council to earn money.

“Residents would have to pay for parking permits outside of your home, and friends would have to pay to drop by for a brew. To solve the problem, a larger parking lot with reasonable parking fees is required.”

The proposals also mean that the small number of existing parking permit systems within the zone will be subject to charges.

A paid program on Ripley Avenue, where Amy Craddock and partner Josh live with their disabled young son, would also be affected.

Her six-year-old boy has complex needs, including severe autism, sensory processing disorder and hypermobility.

We have a dedicated Facebook page that brings you the latest news, events and community news in Stockport.

Follow the page here to stay up to date on all events in Stockport and participate in the discussion.

And you can also follow us on Twitter.

Ms. Craddock says that before the system was introduced, she had “endless problems”, such as not being able to get into her trunk to get his stroller out, move her car in an emergency, or pick him up from school because she was complete was blocked.

However, she fears that the problems may return when the new zone is introduced – and has vowed to stand up to it.

“I find it disgusting to punish disabled people who need access to their homes and will do everything they can to fight them,” she said.

“If this new scheme is implemented, all of these problems will arise again. His needs are getting bigger and bigger and bigger every year. My concern is his safety. What I am not willing to compromise as a parent. “

Map with the boundary of the proposed parking zone around Stepping Hill Hospital

(Image: Stockport Council)

Kay Ashton lives on Moorland Road in Woodsmoor and says the situation on the streets around the hospital is “ridiculous”.

Finding a place while visiting your daughter on Bramhall Moor Lane – where the parking is near Newbourne Close – is also a frustrating experience.

“For the past few days, I’ve been lucky enough to get a parking space while visiting my daughter, but it makes me angry to see staff and patients getting on and off all day,” she said.

“Stepping Hill Hospital needs free parking for staff and possibly a cheaper exit payment for patients so that free parking can be built better for longer hospital stays and more car parks. “”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

It is proposed that the payment and display devices are largely made available by telephone, with the ticket machines only being provided on the A6.

Both zones would be in effect Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but Zone Two would have a maximum stay of four hours.

Offerton’s City Council, Will Dawson, says he welcomes attempts to find a solution, but it is not the right one.

Islington Road, Stockport

He said: “After working on this issue with the Council and the residents for the past two years, it is good to finally see a Council proposal here to offer a possible solution to the problem. Attempt to reconcile the needs of the residents with those of the hospital.

“In my opinion, however, residents would have to pay too high a price for these measures, especially in terms of parking parking meters outside their homes, in order to effectively convert the area from a residential area into an official overflow parking lot.”

He urged all residents to respond to the consultation, which ended on March 6, so that the Council could get a “fully representative neighborhood response”.

Council Sheila Bailey, cabinet member of Sustainable Stockport, said: “Officials have done a lot of work over a long period, including meetings with local residents.

“I really hope that this program will be accepted by the residents. It will surely create a better situation for them than at the moment.

“But obviously the consultation has just started and it is up to the residents to decide. We will wait and see what they have to say.”

The local council organizes the following “drop-in” events, where residents can discuss the suggestions with their team.

Tuesday, February 25, 2:00 p.m. – St. Savior Parish Church, Gladstone Street, Great Moor.

Thursday, February 27, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Lecture Hall A, Pinewood House, Education Department, Stepping Hill Hospital.

For more information, please contact the Council on 0161 474 2299 or email [email protected]