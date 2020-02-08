<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4663627002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleattophtml5&keywords=arizona-politics%2Cfear%2Canger%2Cnancy-pelosi%2Cdonald-trump%2Cmitt-romney%2Cpolitics%2Cprotests-and-protesting%2Cremorse%2Cprospects-az%2Coverall-very-negative%2Clower-house%2Crepublicans&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Farizona&series=" name="snow-player/4663627002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-thumbnails/7810ec1a-9989-4573-be51-4ebce8b9221c_poster.jpg?width=540&height=304&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

When President Donald Trump completed his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up a copy of his speech as she stood on the podium behind him. (February 4)

MP Paul Gosar speaks during a meeting of the Republican Party of Arizona at the People’s Church in Phoenix on January 25, 2020. (Photo: Patrick Breen / The Republic)

MP Paul Gosar is one of the Republicans on Capitol Hill who is still annoyed with parliamentarian Nancy Pelosi for tearing up her copy of President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union.

Gosar, R-Ariz., Announced this week his intention to introduce a resolution that censored and condemned Pelosi, D-Calif. And called their behavior “a new low” that “violated the House Code of Conduct.”

Ben Goldey, a Gosar spokesman, told the Republic of Arizona that Gosar had personally undertaken Pelosi’s protest and that Pelosi did not deserve the speaker’s hammer.

“Kayla Mueller’s family is part of (Gosar). They come from Prescott,” said Goldey. “When the president approved the strike(Islamic head of state Abu Bakr) al-Baghdadi, the mission was named after Kayla. ”

Trump recognized Kayla Mueller and her parents Carl and Marsha during his speech on the state of the Union. Kayla Mueller was a humanitarian worker focused on helping Syrian refugees. She was captured, tortured and killed by the Islamic State in 2015 at the age of 26.

“The spokesman chose to brazenly attack the family of someone killed by ISIS. Not responding to that would be inappropriate,” said Goldey.

For her part, Pelosi told reporters that she tore up her speech because it was a “manifesto of falsehoods”.

In response to their classless outbreak, I decided to introduce a resolution to censor and sentence Speaker Pelosi.

In a new low, it violated the Code of Conduct, which requires members to “behave at all times in a manner that credibly reflects the House.” pic.twitter.com/gvf6KWNpSM

– MP Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 5, 2020

The friction between Trump and Pelosi was felt at Trump on Tuesdayseemed to refuse to shake Pelosi’s hand before speaking. Then Pelosi tore open her copy of the speech while standing directly on the podium behind Trump.

An Arizona Democratic House member reacted differently than Gosar.

MP Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. Told the republic that it was interesting to see how Trump supporters “clasp their pearls when the president breaks all sorts of norms.”

Gallego said one of these norms was to turn the Union’s speech into an election speech.

“He received one of the most valuable awards the President gave and presented it to a racist fanatic as if it were a game show award,” said Gallego, referring to Trump’s presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award The long-standing conservative radio commentator Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh recently announced that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Gosar is one of several Congress Republicans who are annoyed with Pelosi.

MP Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Tweeted on Wednesday that he was filing an ethical complaint against Pelosi.

Gaetz alleged that Pelosi may have violated a federal law prohibiting the mutilation of documents filed with United States officials.

Gosar’s colleague, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, passed a privileged resolution convicting Pelosi on Wednesday.

Neither Grangers nor Gosar’s resolutions are likely to end up anywhere in the democratically controlled house, although the House Grangers must take privileged resolutions into account in accordance with house rules.

On Thursday, the house voted to submit Granger’s resolution and ended the debate on the matter.

The party collapsed on party politics when Gallego and Democratic MPs Raúl Grijalva, Tom O’Halleran and Greg Stanton of Arizona voted to withdraw the resolution.O’Halleran had previously told Phoenix KTVK-TV that “what was happening (Pelosi uttered the speech) was probably an overreaction to the tense situation that was going on.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears up a copy of the state speech after President Donald J. Trump completed the handover from the United States Capitol House in Washington on February 4, 2020. (Photo: Jarrad Henderson, USA TODAY)

Gosar andRepublican MPs Andy Biggs, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert from Arizona voted againstthe movement.

Twelve House legislators have not voted, including Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., Who has not been represented in parliament since its announcementon January 15 a leave of absence to treat alcohol addiction.

Censorship is a parliamentary procedure in which members can vote to express a formal rejection of a member’s behavior. The house rules require a simple majority to make a decision of no confidence. The censored member must stand in front of the house while reading the resolution.

Home censorship is rare. It was used in 2012 to blame MP Laura Richardson, D-Calif. For forcing their taxpayer-paid congressional workers into a political campaign, and in 2009 to blame MP Joe Wilson, RSC, for being president Barack interrupted Obama during a joint convention session.

President Donald Trump resigned from the White House on Friday to attack the Democrats. This time he celebrated a victory in an indictment against the Democrats, claiming that Nancy Pelosi had committed an “illegal” act to tear up his speech on the state of the Union. (February 7)

Trump’s speech to Congress “included false and misleading claims about jobs, wages, energy, immigration, and more,” according to the non-profit, impartial website FactCheck.org.

In comparison, the website said former President George W. Bush “kept to the facts” in his 2008 State of the Union address, while former President Barack Obama said in his 2016 State of the Union address ” the facts set out “.

Pelosi and Trump continued their clashes at a prayer breakfast on Thursday morning when Trump said he didn’t like people “who use their beliefs as a justification for knowing that something is wrong, and I also like people who say: “I’ll pray for you” when they know it’s not. “

Trump apparently spoke about Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah and Pelosi. Pelosi said she prays for Trump and Romney and quotes his Mormon beliefs. She voted to sentence Trump for impeachment.

Pelosi called Trump’s comments “unclassified” and “inappropriate”.

