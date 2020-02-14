A representative from Jim Carrey commented on the criticism of the actor. The issue started when Carrey was interviewed by Heat Magazine for his new film Sonic the Hedgehog. The journalist Charlotte Long, if there is anything else on his “bucket list”. The actor replied “Just you. That’s it, now everything is done”, which led to allegations of sexism online.

In a statement to Fox News, the representative called the whole thing “a ridiculous non-story”.

“The full quote was’ Just you! That’s it, I’m done now! Jim clearly referred to the interview as being on his bucket list and in no way related to the journalist herself. This is just another example of a clickbait- Headline dealing with ‘scroll culture’. “

The representative repeated these views in a statement similar to Yahoo !, saying that Carrey’s comments were “good-natured” and it was Long’s interview that was “at the top of his bucket list”. He also said that “scroll culture” is “a dirty business made by and for people with dirty thoughts”.

The setback to Carrey’s suspected sexist statements comes just a week after he gave actress Margot Robbie a questionable comment when both guests were on the Graham Norton Show.

“I wanted to talk to you because you are great and I am so excited for you,” Carrey said to Robbie. “It is incredible that you have gone as far as you did with your obvious physical handicaps.” When the crowd (and Robbie) laughed, Carrey added, “That’s just pure talent there.”

As the masses emphasized on social media, Robbie just received her second Oscar nomination for her work on Bombshell at the end of last year. Previously, she was nominated for the best performance by an actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in the comedy comedy drama I, Tonya in 2018.

The actress currently plays in the recently renamed Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, in which she repeats the role that made her famous in Suicide Squad in 2016.

In terms of his professional life, Carrey plays the lead role in the Showtime series Kidding, which has returned for the second season last weekend. It is also suitable for the malicious Dr. Playing Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog, which will be released in theaters on February 14 after a long delay.