Butcher Block is a monthly series celebrating the most extreme films of horror and the brains behind them. We devote ourselves to graphic tweaking and rippling and will explore the darkness, the upset and the horror-spoiled, and the blood and guts associated with it. For the films that use Gore’s special effects as an art form and the fans who love the carnage, this series is for you.

3D films have been around in some form since 1915, with a significant revival in the 1980s, but the early eyes marked a revival of the 3D format in the mainstream. Thanks to technological advances, 3D looked better than ever, and family films could take full advantage of them. It was not until 2009 that the horror finally got on the 3D train. just before the bubble burst in the trend, of course. Among the first? The 2009 remake My fucking Valentine’s Day, the first R-rated horror film to be projected on RealD 3D.

The fun result is of course a bloody slasher with kills on your face.

This update of the 1981 slasher favorite was co-written by Todd Farmer and Zane Smith of John BeairdOriginal Screenplay. Directed by Patrick Lussier (Dracula 2000, Drive Angry), My Bloody Valentine 3D tirelessly tries to outperform its predecessor’s killings, while keeping the core of the story almost the same. In both cases, an unchecked gas level caused an explosion in a small town mine shaft. Most of the workers were killed; except for Harry Warden, who subsequently went mad and murderous. Many years later, the city’s Valentine’s Day celebrations are literally painted red, with the return of a murderer who looks very much like Harry Warden. Love triangles are now even more complicated.

The new iteration of Tom Hanniger is played by Supernatural’s Jensen Ackleswith the ultimate goal Kerr Smith than his opponent Axel. In between is caught Jaime King as Sarah Mercer. Horror Vet Tom Atkins plays Sheriff Jim Burke, a character who wasn’t very prominent in the script’s first drafts, but got a pimped-up role when Atkins joined the cast. And more Atkins is always a good thing.

My Bloody Valentine makes excellent use of 3D technology, probably more than any other 3D horror film, with sensational (sometimes literally) looks and horrors that are explicitly tailored to the format. From the opening scene, this remake boasts a much higher number of bodies. After an exhibition set up for the entire plot, Harry Warden paints an infirmary red and leaves corpses that he guts. Because the killer’s weapon is a pickaxe, many of the on-screen deaths explore different ways to achieve maximum slaughter. Skull pillars, stitches, tearing of the jaws and slings in the direction of the audience; All of this makes for a damn good time. The best on-screen deaths are a dryer and a shovel.

Lussier and Farmer (who also act as trucker at the end of the brutal karma) tend to create creepy horror together and design special makeup effects Gary J. Tunnicliffe brought the Gore to life for this one. Tunnicliffe is no stranger to unbridled bowels and cruel effects; He is the creator of special make-up effects behind well-known horror films such as The Collector, Feast, Hellraiser: Bloodline and also acted as supervisor for special make-up effects at Candyman.

My Bloody Valentine 3D is a fun way to follow this Valentine’s Day. The love triangle doesn’t quite work – this version of Axel works like a bull’s eye – but if you’re looking for chocolate boxes that are filled with organs and blood, it’s a success. It is also an interesting relic of the popularity of the 3D format in the past and one of the rare examples to take full advantage of the technology. At least it’s an entertaining slasher to double the Blu-ray release of the 1981 original in Scream Factory’s new Collector’s Edition.