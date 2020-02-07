An angry former Labor Council ran a two-year online harassment campaign against his local MP, whom he blamed for his removal.

Paul Bretherton, who served on the Warrington Borough Council, denied the molestation of Helen Jones, who was a Labor MP for Warrington North at the time but was found guilty today by a district judge.

“I think his mind was tarnished by a deep sense of sadness at her part in his election,” said District Judge Jack McGarva, who added that Bretherton “was trying to destroy her reputation.”

Liverpool Magistrates’ Court heard during a two-day trial that Bretherton, a married father of two, posted around 150 critical comments on the MP who had resigned before the last general election on the Warrington Guardian and Warrington Worldwide websites.

In a judgment against 48-year-old Bretherton, the judge stated that between October 2016 and December 2018, he published “derogatory, offensive or untrue” statements about the MP.

Paul Bretherton, who served on the Warrington Borough Council, denied the molestation of Helen Jones, who was a Labor MP for Warrington North at the time but was found guilty today by a district judge

With the names Billy Wires or B1lly Wires, the exasperated former city councilor made false claims about her, including the fact that she had mistakenly employed family members, did not take part in events where she claimed that she had “led a totalitarian regime that no one tolerated who disagreed with her. “

He also referred to a French politician who was accused of spending fraud involving his relatives.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

The judge said that fear of Helen Jones had increased due to the amount of posts from an unknown poster and the death of MP Jo Cox.

Due to the “relentless and obsessive” posts, she changed her way of working late at night and made sure that she was accompanied during her absence and no longer shop in the constituency.

With the names Billy Wires or B1lly Wires, the exasperated former councilor made false claims about her, including the fact that she mistakenly hired family members, did not take part in events where she claimed to have led a “totalitarian regime that no one tolerated who disagreed with her “.

Judge McGarva said that although the former MP was someone who could speak for herself, she found the postings “relentless, demonstrably wrong, and felt powerless to respond to them and felt that the poster was obsessed.”

Bretherton was a Labor Council for nine years until he was voted out in 2016 in favor of a councilor employed by the MP.

“He blamed Helen Jones for what had happened and felt shocked.”

Bretherton, an employee of the local authority on Springfield Avenue, Padgate, Warrington, admitted to filling posts, but maintained his right to freedom of expression, which meant that he was entitled to criticize his MPs.

He now accepts that she has no family members, and by referring to the French politician, he “went too far”, but denied the harassment charge.

Judge McGarva said that the question was whether Bretherton “knew or should have known that his behavior was a nuisance,” and he decided that he did.

The sentence was adjourned until February 17 to allow a prejudice report to be drawn up.

Bretheron, who has no previous beliefs, was told that he would likely get a community sentence.