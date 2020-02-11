State Senator Mike McGuire and County Mendocino host a community gathering on Thursday, February 13, at 7:00 p.m. to redevelop the town hall in Redwood Valley. at Eagle Peak Middle School, 8601 West Road, Redwood Valley.

McGuire and Mendocino County officials come together to update the Redwood Valley County Reconstruction and Improvement Project.

A total of 187 homes in the water district were destroyed during the fire in the Redwood complex in 2017. (Over 500 houses and buildings were destroyed in this fire.) Part of the water system has to be converted with larger water pipes in order to meet modern requirements. Daily construction standards and the associated requirements for water flow.

Significant progress has been made in the past two years: the foundation stone for the project will be laid later this year.

“We were grateful to have worked with our neighbors in Mendocino and Redwood Valley on this important project. Significant progress has been made, we will break new ground later this year and we wanted to give people an update on what to expect in the coming months, ”said McGuire. “We hope that people will come to us this Thursday evening!”

During this week’s town hall, neighbors receive vital information about the reconstruction project, including project scope, budget, and schedule, and there is plenty of time for questions and answers from the community.