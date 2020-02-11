SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council unanimously voted Monday that the city’s employees could advance the first phase of a $ 1.2 million park and pedestrian project in Balboa Park.

The Balboa Park Palisades Phase I project will replace the South Palisades car park with a pedestrian-friendly plaza and green space. The current parking lot and the planned plaza are located between the Automobile Museum, the Aerospace Museum, the City Gym and the Comic-Con Museum.

In June last year, the city council approved the reallocation of $ 9.3 from the Plaza de Panama capital improvement project for the Palisades project, park comfort stations, and improvements to the roof of the federal building.

City employees from the Parks and Recreation, Transportation and Stormwater departments will carry out a large part of the project work in phase I. The city council approved a budget limit of $ 600,000 for city workers, with external contractors doing the rest.

The project will create a public space with seating and tables, four L-shaped lawns, and a central space for a potential future water feature. The plan also includes the creation of tram stop accommodation, lighting improvements, and redevelopment of the North Palisades property and Inspiration Point and South Carousel properties, which are also to be expanded. Balboa Park will lose a total of 13 parking spaces.

“This will welcome visitors,” said City Councilor Chris Ward. “A big compliment to the city employees who reduced the loss of parking to a minimum. Thirteen places were lost and all of this public benefit was added. “

There has been some concern about the loss of space as the park has to do with significant traffic from vehicles orbiting spots.

“A person from my district won’t go to Uber,” City Councilor Mark Kersey said. “A mother with her children will not ride a scooter. I want to highlight parking in the future. “

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the approval of the council is a step to make Balboa Park a more pedestrian-friendly landmark.

“The city can now begin restoring the Palisades neighborhood to its original vision of a walk-in, family-friendly space where people can find a place to sit and enjoy a beautiful day in San Diego’s crown jewel,” he said. “The new seating and landscaping will be a welcome addition to park visitors, and the project is a great first step in revitalizing Balboa Park.”

The project will start in March and is expected to last four months.

