The Neon Museum Toronto acquired the sign that used to hang over Record Nook, a record store that was a hub for the city’s Jamaican community.

The double-sided sign was discovered in an antique shop in the West End and picked up by BIA Downtown Yonge, the nonprofit said.

“Like the legendary Sam the Record Man character (the Record Nook), it is an important relic from our past and an invaluable artifact – a reminder of the important role Toronto has played in the history of reggae music and Jamaican culture Downtown Yonge said BIA COO and executive director Mark Garner said in a statement.

The sign will eventually be on display at the Neon Museum Toronto, a collection of commercial symbols that include signs from Honest Eds, Brown Derby, Imperial Six and the Hardrock Café guitar that once hung over Yonge and Dundas.

The Neon Museum Toronto now has a management team and plans to install the collection in pop-ups, on alleys and possibly in a fixed location. The Record Nook sign could be displayed at the organization’s next exhibition.

Record Nook, 1400 Bathurst (near Vaughn), was a landmark of Jamaican Canadians, many of whom emigrated to Toronto in the 1960s in search of work. Lord Tanamo, a ska pioneer, and his Skatalites employee Jackie Mitoo opened the store in the 1970s and it became the place where releases from the renowned Jamaican label Studio One were picked up.

“I think it was 64 when Eaton sent me to Canada through the Jamaican Tourism Board to do some shows with the rumba box,” Tanamo said in a 2002 interview with NOW. ” When I arrived in Toronto I liked the multicultural atmosphere and I think I fell in love.

“It happened on a show,” he continued. “I saw a young girl crying in the front and asked if my music made her sad. She told me it would really make her happy. For some reason I married her and have been trapped here ever since.”

Toronto’s place in the reggae and dancehall world should not be underestimated. The city became a creative breeding ground for the genre from the 1960s. In the 70s and 80s, the strip Eglinton West known as Little Jamaica between Marlee and Dufferin was lined with record stores, studios and venues.

Radheyan’s first order for NOW was the review of the Ice Cube Heist Comedy First Sunday. That was in January 2008. Rad was born in Sri Lanka and grew up in Scarborough. He currently lives in Leslieville with his wife and two adorable children.

