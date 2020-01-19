The reason why Will Smith has been waiting so long to make another bad boy

advertisement

17 years for a sequel are not uncommon, but it’s still rare that We Got This Covered’s Scott Campbell has more than enough time to get into a reboot or remake area, especially considering how many actors in that time age from time. If you watch the trailer, you can see how Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have aged over the years, and it’s nothing like Bad Boys II that many people still consider to be one of the best films since it is it was uncontrolled to call anything but a fun time would be considered a sin But almost two decades later, the third film comes out after spending so long in developing hell with no clear instruction or request to report and get noticed. Of course, the boys are older now, they have the idea that this could be their last time out, and of course younger cops are introduced to help them feel their age and introduce the boys to Buck Dynamic, who shows how the older generation is unreachable and how the younger generation is the new and trendy face of the police and knows things that their older colleagues may not understand. It is really quite typical. As the main point of the story is that a relative of someone the boys have already broken down wants to take revenge on them to make up for it.

People have been waiting for this film with great anticipation and it is hard to cast as much shadow on it because the second film was a lot of fun and had a lot of great moments. But 17 years later, it seems like a long wait, and it seems that a lot of things could happen that are not fully explained in the film, no matter how profound they are. This is Michael Bay’s chance to show off a lot of cool explosions, smoke hot women, and show action scenes that border on the ridiculous before they cross the line. And the explanation Will Smith gives for waiting so long? He wanted to end other sequels before returning to Bad Boys. “Really?” Which? Obviously, men in black didn’t sit well with him since he came back twice to try to correct things, but otherwise it’s hard to see what else he did until he finished, which might have kept him from doing it for a long time , The film had enough problems to plague him without Smith staying out for so long, but the explanation he gives is a little shaky, as people might have accepted it fairly quickly if Bad Boys had previously given a third film. Joshua Rivera of The Verge has a little more to say in his own words.

From now on, the film feels like allowing two classic cars, or soon classic cars, to do something that people have itched for over the years to say that they have finished the trilogy and drove into the sunset after everything was said and done. We’ve already seen that, right? Deadly weapon someone? Yes, the stories are very different, but the feeling of a buddy is still there and it is still enough to claim that it is an idea that has been done, done and done again, whether it be a black cop and a white cop or a white policeman and is a white policeman or a black policeman and a black policeman or even a white policeman and an asian policeman and so on and so on. The Buddy Cop films were shot over and over again with a large number of experienced actors, but always with familiar elements that can be recorded almost to the second in some films. With Michael Bay you can almost smell the explosions that occur a few minutes before they come because predictability has become a thing in Hollywood, because it’s safe and doesn’t challenge the viewer more than he wants. Glen Kenny of the New York Times also has a lot to say about the film.

It is possible that Bad Boys 3 will do well domestically, and it is even possible that enough people will like that they are happy with the end. At this point, it may be better if it is the last one and the idea fades away after all is said and done. There’s really no guarantee as things go on these days, although they have to end at some point, but it’s a hope. If Will Smith really wanted to do something good, there had to be other films to choose from.

