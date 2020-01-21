advertisement

Jonathan Wright of We Got This Covered pretty easily points out that The Witcher’s Jaskier is the only character that many fans notice is that he is not up to date on the transition from books to screen. Surprisingly, one of the biggest details concerns Jaskier’s hat, which is something of a Tudor hood in the books. If you’re wondering what that is, it’s essentially a flat cap with a cord tied around the base, which is quite common in a story like The Witcher. The only problem is that the rest of the performers couldn’t stop laughing when they found, like Joey Batey, who is responsible for Jaskier singing the praises of Geralt from Rivia to spread his legend. This becomes a problem when people can’t stop laughing at a piece of clothing because it looks so ridiculous that it’s an easy target for ridicule. The showrunner thinks there’s a chance they’ll try the hat again, but no promises are made yet. If Jaskier is a bit older in season two, things may look a little different, as this is another part of the bard’s accomplishment that many people notice was dropped in a way that didn’t make sense. However, in a show where many key people don’t age, it’s a little too tempting to just keep people the same age, since a normal person like Jaskier can’t even keep up with Yennefer when it comes to fighting, let alone Geralt , An aging bard will be a stone around his neck rather than a real blessing, since he really doesn’t have any fighting skills to think about. If this were a D&D show, the bard could actually have its own magical power and a bit of martial art that could help it. However, since The Witcher only gives strength and skill to those who are trained as fighters, Jaskier is simply unlucky.

In season 1, Jaskier has actually gained more popularity than the first book in the Witcher series, which he later appears in the first story and is mentioned in a good part of it. In essence, he’s important since he’s telling the story of Geralt, but he’s also a huge annoyance because he can only record the stories he sees and he has a terrible habit of embellishing the truth, like many storytellers do do occasionally. You could say that Geralt has a little weakness for him, but that too would be generous, since the sorcerer doesn’t always have a nice word for Jaskier and usually thinks it appropriate to insult him more often and to make fun of him. And yet, for some reason, Geralt saw in Season 1 that Jaskier was hanging around for one reason or another, and even let the witcher endure the bard’s friendship attempts to a point. If you remember, Geralt ultimately chased everyone away with his less sly charm and was content to be alone again until he and Ciri found each other. It’s interesting to consider what role Jaskier will play in season two of the witcher’s life, because there’s no telling when and where they’ll meet unless you’ve read the books and maybe played the game. Probably not, even if Jaskier, even though he’s older and a little wiser in season two, still appreciates something like a character like Geralt who appreciates the calm and rage of his own thoughts when he can hear them.

advertisement

In a way, Jaskier is a necessary concern, since his presence, as it happens in many stories, is the kind of element that breaks up monotony and here and there creates a moral dilemma that is provoked by a third party who is not necessarily involved the main character is connected to him but still has something to do with them. Be it a weird relief or just another voice among those who are driving the story, this third wheel tends to be someone who can serve as a conscience for the main character and at the same time is annoying or possibly someone who shows up every now and then when it does it is necessary to bring his character into one or the other situation in which the storyteller feels that something special is needed. This seems to be the best way to describe Jaskier, aside from his ability to tell a story, as someone who is simply needed for some reason and will eventually be important to the entire storyline.

advertisement