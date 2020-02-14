One could almost say that Eminem made up a no-show 17 years ago when he appeared in a surprise train at the last Oscars that nobody saw coming. If anyone remembers his film, 8 Mile won in 2003 and Eminem wasn’t there. There are no shows from time to time, but there was a good reason why he wasn’t there and why someone else had to accept the award on his behalf. At that time, he had taken the time to spend with his daughter and be a father to her for a while, and had decided to skip the academy largely because he didn’t think he had a chance of winning. This is what he had to say, according to MovieWeb’s Jeremy Dick:

“I didn’t think I had a chance of winning at the time, and we had just played ‘Lose Yourself’ at the Grammys with the Roots a few weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea. And even then, the younger self didn’t really feel like I was being understood by such a show. But when I found out that I won, “This is crazy!”, It shows me how authentic and real this award is – if you don’t show up and still win. That makes it very real for me. “

To be honest, I can’t say I agree with how “authentic” the award process is, but the obvious remark in these words has to do with his younger self and how he perceived things during that time. Eminem’s style has definitely changed over the years, but when he was younger he definitely sounded angrier, a little less refined, and let his youth and passion flare up more often without so much rhyme or reason. By and large, this passion has remained in his rapeseed over the years, even though he has taken the same direction in Hollywood as many other people, but the act of staying away from the Academy Awards for so long has a lot to do with his attitude do how things have changed for him over the years. If someone remembers seeing Eminem playing rap, then he probably remembers how angry and crazy he sounded at first since songs like My Name Is and many other huge rants seemed to be the highlights of a lifetime acted that he absolutely wanted Tell us about. That hasn’t changed, but his views and what he’s rapping about have changed quite a bit over the years as he became more commercial and tried to make his story mainstream.

It’s not hard to wonder why 8 Mile won back then. It was a very powerful film that was put together in a way that made sense to many people and was very popular with fans. Some definitely wonder if it’s based on the life he told so much about through his music, and for the most part it’s a loose representation of what he went through in childhood. Of course, much of it is a story that was invented to reinforce the audience’s response to it and show the struggle the main character was going through. The fact that he didn’t think the film would win is pretty significant, as the history of the academy shows pretty well that many films that had the merit and support of the fans did not continue to win and was 8 mile definitely a fan favorite in his time, since Eminem was the kind of rapper people want to hear these days, and he has spit rhymes long enough that many people think he has a good view of what he is saying and believes it wholeheartedly.

At this point, it is enough to wonder if Eminem will continue to show up at the Academy from that point, since the outpouring by fans was more than enough to indicate that he wanted there. He also openly admitted that he was somewhere else when he was younger, which means that he may not have seen the meaning of the awards and may have thought he shouldn’t have belonged there. Obviously, he got to the point this year as enough people were excited to see him that it is obvious that he should show up more regularly. Many stars from film and music are awarded each other because celebrities from all venues have the opportunity to meet and enjoy the congratulations that they accumulate. The idea that the awards are “authentic” is still amusing. Jen Bato’s Daily Beast has more to say about this thought.