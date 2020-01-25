The reason why Brent Spiner came back as data for Star Trek: Picard

advertisement

Maybe it’s because I’m not a big Star Trek fan, but wasn’t there another Android that is very similar to Data that showed up in Nemesis? I mention this in response to We Got This Covered’s Christian Bone acknowledging that data in Star Trek: Nemesis perished after Picard was brought to safety on the Enterprise. But maybe Brent Spiner has more to offer in the upcoming Picard show than I see since I’m not a trekkie or a big fan. But when you see Spiner take on his role again, you wonder how it can happen. Then think about CGI and the type of techniques used today and it all fits together since Spiner is getting quite old, but the unfortunate truth is that data cannot age. A human being because he is an Android and therefore not is able to go through the same aging process as humans. It’s something a lot of people will likely point out as it is on the list of the most obvious things to do without, but CGI and makeup, as well as various film techniques, are very simple nowadays, which means that spiner is easy come back and pick up his character again.

However, Brent won’t be the only recurring character to appear in the series, as Jonathan Frakes, also known as Will Riker, Miriana Sirtis or Counselor Troi, and even Jeri Ryan, Seven of Nine, will also have their own appearances. Each of them will play their own role, although it already appears on this show that many of those who Picard knew well and with whom he was friends are either retired or living a much quieter life, which means that the silence of retirement, of course, is going to be shaken by something that nobody sees coming and that has the ability to turn his life upside down and turn inside out. After all, that’s the allure of Star Trek along with the very compelling characters and the general mission to explore the galaxy. The influence that Jean Luc Picard had on the Star Trek universe and pop culture in general was large enough, so it is no wonder that, as one of the greatest Starfleet captains, he commanded a spaceship that seeks the eyes of some and its peers second, by one or two people, depending on whom you ask. In reality, trying to find an answer to such a question is probably a bit daring, since trekkies are more serious about it.

As Swapna Krishna from Engadget explained, this show is definitely going in a different direction than we have seen on many Star Trek projects, as Picard is apparently quite happy with his life at this point in his life and, as you can imagine, will go on for years and is no longer able to survive the adventures he once did. Data will play a pretty pivotal role in this show, since apparently a clone is walking around that is the result of an experiment that has produced identical twins, somehow derived from Data, that will convince Jean Luc to return to the fight, as he undoubtedly believes that he can correct a mistake that occurred when he was forced to leave Data behind. This show is already preparing to be something completely different from any other Star Trek-based program that has ever taken place since Picard’s story is marked by suffering and regret as the events after Nemesis showed that he was trying Helping the Romulans Despite being long-standing enemies of the Federation, the Federation only had to leave them when they were attacked by another force and had to withdraw to fight the unknown enemy. One can say with certainty that such an act would not go well with the ambitious captain and would follow him into retirement. Here we see him at this point, as history will force him out of retirement and start looking for the missing Android, which could possibly be Picard’s last hurray.

People should remember that Shatner’s last big moment came over the generations when the torch appeared to have been passed on to Picard when Captain Kirk died to prevent a madman from killing millions to return to the Nexus, a place outside of the Spacetime where nothing is really important and you could live in an illusion. One can only wonder what an end Picard might have when the time comes, but at this point it is enough that the captain is back to the delight of the many fans.

